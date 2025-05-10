Leaders Of Germany, France, Poland, And UK Confirm Visit To Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The leaders of Germany, France, Poland, and the United Kingdom have confirmed their upcoming visit to Kyiv on Saturday, where they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The German Chancellor's Office announced the planned visit, Ukrinform reports.

Ahead of the trip, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk, and Keir Starmer issued a joint statement emphasizing their backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace.

“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace. We are ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal,” they stated.

The leaders stated that the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come.

"We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine," the four leaders declared.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the visit, stating on the social media platform X :

"On the way to Kyiv-Ukraine can count on us."

This marks the first joint visit to Ukraine by the heads of state and government of Germany, France, Poland, and the United Kingdom, as well as the first trip to the country for Friedrich Merz in his role as the newly elected Federal Chancellor.

As Ukrinform reported, US President Donald Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire in order to hold peace talks.

