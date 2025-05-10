Olympian Motors And Foxconn Partner To Launch Olympus OS: AI-Defined Vehicle Operating System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympian Motors announced a strategic partnership witha global leader in advanced manufacturing and electronics, to develop and launch Olympus OS -an open, modular, AI-defined vehicle operating system. Olympus OS is engineered to disrupt the legacy model of automotive software, middleware, and machine learning infrastructure.

The partnership unites Olympian's bold vision for an open electric vehicle and software architecture with Foxconn's industrial scale in hardware integration and global manufacturing. Olympus OS will serve as the core infrastructure for the next generation of AI-defined electric vehicles.

What is Olympus OS?

Olympus OS is a developer-grade vehicle operating system designed for the next era of automotive. It provides a unified digital foundation for how vehicles process data, communicate across systems, and integrate ML applications -from the chassis to the cloud.

Built on a centralized gateway architecture , Olympus OS enables fully digitized control of the chassis, body, electronics , and in-cabin systems. It replaces fragmented, proprietary stacks with an open, AI-defined platform that is modular , extensible , and ready for AI-native functionality . It's designed to be hardware-agnostic to integrate seamlessly with different vehicle configurations.

Olympus OS: Core Capabilities



Centralized Vehicle Gateway

AI-Defined Vehicle Control

Unified Real-Time Data Layer

Agentic AI-Powered Diagnostics, Cockpit, and Dealership Suite

Seamless Cloud and API Integrations

Support for Crash-Test Simulation and Predictive Safety

Developer-Ready SDK with Open Access Native 5G, Bluetooth, and NFC Connectivity

AI-Defined Vehicles, Agentic Software

Olympus OS enables the shift from rigid, rule-based vehicle software to Agentic AI -a framework where in-vehicle systems can autonomously reason, learn, and self-optimize. From predictive diagnostics to in-cabin user interaction and full dealership ERP integration, Olympus OS offers a unified intelligence layer for the entire vehicle lifecycle.

With native support for cloud services and third-party apps, Olympus OS enables faster development cycles, real-time system adaptability, and a shared foundation for both startups and OEMs to build next-gen features.

Eren Canarslan, CEO of Olympian Motors, stated :

“This partnership with Foxconn sets a new benchmark. Olympus OS is what the EV industry needs: an open, developer-grade EV architecture that isn't trapped in legacy stacks or closed ecosystems. Olympus OS is a truly open platform for developers, manufacturers, and software teams to rapidly build and freely deploy. The traditional automotive stack -from diagnostics to autonomy -can now evolve beyond proprietary silos.”

“Electric vehicles will soon be built and managed like smartphones. Olympus OS delivers the open software foundation for that future. We welcome OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and ML developers to join the Olympus initiative.”

2025 Pilot Deployment Programs: New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco

Olympus OS will launch real-world pilots across key metropolitan hubs-New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. These pilots will showcase Olympus OS across a range of open-platform EVs, including Model 84 SUV and Model 42 VAN, as well as smart city integrations, and agentic AI use cases. These pilots invite urban mobility partners, developers, and OEMs to collaborate, build, deploy and test on Olympus OS in a real-time urban environment.

Olympian Motors invites new partners, developers, suppliers, and manufacturers to join the pilot deployment programs with Olympus OS.

To learn more or participate in Olympus OS pilots, please visit:

About Olympian Motors:

Olympian Motors is a next-generation EV company based in Brooklyn, New York. Olympian is manufacturing modular, intelligent and timeless electric vehicles. With a focus on simplicity and style, Olympian Motors is transforming the way electric vehicles are built and experienced.

About Foxconn:

Foxconn is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and a global leader in advanced manufacturing technologies. Best known as Apple's primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn brings unparalleled expertise in precision hardware integration, scalable production, and system-level innovation.

