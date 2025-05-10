US Offers Assistance In De-Escalating India, Pakistan Tensions As Marco Rubio Speaks With Asim Munir

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a call with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, US Department of State Secretary Marco Rubio offered assistance in de-escalating rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Saturday, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today."

"He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," the statement read.

India-Pakistan tensions

The US' statement came as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

In retaliation to the Pahalagam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor , targetting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on May 7. Several terrorists were reportedly killed in the attack.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India - from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat - for t,he second night on Friday (May 9), with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

On Saturday morning, Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu city and heightening fears among residents. "Intermittent firing is going on along the LoC at many places," sources told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, at least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief on the demise of J&K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thappa. The J-K CM offered his condolences to Thappa who lost his life aftern his home was targeted due to shelling from Pakistan in Rajouri.