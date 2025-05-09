403
'Aid Distribution In Gaza Nearly Impossible Without UNRWA'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) It is "very difficult" to imagine any operation to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip without the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, a UNRWA spokeswoman said Friday.
The US on Thursday announced a new foundation to provide aid to Gaza, sidelining the UN as Israel's two-month blockade brings severe shortages to the war-battered Palestinian territory.
"It is impossible to replace UNRWA in a place like Gaza. We are the largest humanitarian organisation," the agency's spokeswoman Juliette Touma told a press conference in Geneva, when asked about that proposal.
Little is known for sure about the body proposed by the US, but a listing in Switzerland showed the establishment in February of the "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation".
"We have the largest reach, whether it is through our teams that work across the Gaza Strip, where we have more than 10,000 people who work to deliver whatever is left of the supplies," said Touma, speaking from Amman, Jordan.
"We also manage shelters for the displaced families."
"It is very, very difficult to imagine any humanitarian operation without UNRWA."
Israel has blockaded Gaza for two months, leading UN agencies and other humanitarian groups to warn of dwindling supplies of everything from fuel to medicine to the territory of 2.4 mn Palestinians.
Such a proposal is widely criticised by the UN and humanitarian organisations.
"We'll only participate in any aid operation that respects our humanitarian principles of independence, humanity and impartiality," UN spokesman Rolando Gomez told the press conference.
James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef, said Israel's plan would only increase the suffering of youngsters in the Gaza Strip.
"It's dangerous to ask civilians to go into militarised zones to collect rations; it further entrenches forced displacement for political and military purposes; and humanitarian aid should never be used as a bargaining chip," he said.
Those most at risk, who are unable to travel to such zones, would "face horrendous challenges" in accessing aid as a result, Elder added.
"And the use of humanitarian aid as a bait to force displacement, especially from the north to the south, will create this impossible choice between displacement and death."
