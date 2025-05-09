Unrattled Company To Debut At ABC Kids Expo With Innovative Travel Solution For Parents

The Winglet Takes Flight

Comfort Meets Freedom

Features & Benefits of The Winglet

Unrattled® introduces The WingletTM-an all-in-one, compact travel essential for lap infants-at the ABC Kids Expo, May 21–23 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unrattled Company , the brand redefining family travel with compact and functional baby gear, is thrilled to announce its debut at the ABC Kids Expo, taking place May 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Attendees will get an in-person look at The Winglet TM, Unrattled's groundbreaking all-in-one solution designed to make travel with lap infants easier and more comfortable.

The Winglet is the first of its kind, offering a versatile, portable, and compact support system for lap infants. Whether feeding, resting, playing, or sitting, The Winglet provides parents with a stress-free way to manage their little ones on the go. Designed for children up to 3 years old or 40 lbs, this travel essential is changing the way families experience flights, road trips, and everyday outings. It's no wonder The Winglet has already sold out twice!

“We are beyond excited to introduce Unrattled and The Winglet to the world at the ABC Baby Expo,” said Ashley Sherlock, Co-Founder of Unrattled®“As parents ourselves, we know the struggles of traveling with little ones, and we created The Winglet with real parents in mind to make those moments smoother, more comfortable, and a lot less stressful.”

Megan Morse, Co-Founder of Unrattled®, added,“We designed The Winglet with our own children in mind so along with comfort and ease, safety has always been our top priority. The Winglet exceeds all of the CPSC and ASTM standards, including the new nursing pillow guidelines that went into effect in April.”

The ABC Kids Expo, one of the largest trade shows for baby and children's products, is the perfect stage for Unrattled® to connect with retailers, industry professionals, and parents looking for innovative solutions. Visitors to the Unrattled's booth [1352] will have the opportunity to experience The Winglet firsthand and see why it's a must-have for modern families on the move.

For more information about Unrattled® and The WingletTM, visit unrattledco or follow along on social media @unrattledco.

About Unrattled Company

Unrattled® is a travel baby brand dedicated to making life on the go more comfortable, less stressful, and more fun for families. With a focus on functionality, portability, and smart design, Unrattled® creates innovative products that support parents and little ones wherever their journey takes them.

Ashley Sherlock

Unrattled LLC

+1 702-670-2137

PLANE and SIMPLE! How to Use The Winglet ✈️ The Ultimate Travel Essential for Parents!

