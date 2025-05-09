Galaxy Digital Secures US Domicile Approval, Paving The Way For Nasdaq Listing

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Galaxy Digital Gets Green Light for US Headquarters and NASDAQ Listing

Galaxy Digital Holdings, a leading cryptocurrency investment firm, has successfully received approval for establishing its headquarters in the United States. This milestone paves the way for Galaxy Digital's forthcoming listing on the NASDAQ exchange.

The move to establish a US domicile and list on the prestigious NASDAQ represents a significant step forward for Galaxy Digital's global expansion strategy . By securing a foothold in the US market, the firm aims to attract more institutional investors and enhance its presence in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

This development follows Galaxy Digital's strong performance in the digital asset market and underscores the company's commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the burgeoning crypto industry. With a focus on providing comprehensive financial services for digital assets, Galaxy Digital is poised to capitalize on the growing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

CEO Mike Novogratz expressed enthusiasm for the company's expansion into the US market, highlighting the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for Galaxy Digital. The approval of its US domicile and NASDAQ listing sets the stage for the firm to further solidify its position as a leading player in the global cryptocurrency market.

As Galaxy Digital continues to make strides in expanding its presence internationally, the company's successful entry into the US market signals a new chapter in its growth trajectory. With a strong foundation in place and a clear vision for the future, Galaxy Digital is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for digital assets and blockchain technology worldwide.

