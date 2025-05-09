Canada’S Industrial Sector Hit Hard By April Job Losses

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Canada's manufacturing sector suffered a major setback in April, with Statistics Canada reporting a loss of 31,000 jobs in the industry. The national unemployment rate also rose sharply to 6.9%. This marks the highest jobless rate since November and signals that U.S. tariffs are now directly impacting Canada's export-driven industries. The job losses concentrated in Ontario, the heart of Canada 's auto industry, where new U.S. tariffs on vehicles and parts not covered by the CUSMA trade deal have forced manufacturers to cut positions. The broader goods-producing sector lost 33,000 jobs, while wholesale and retail trade also shed 27,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the services sector added 40,300 jobs, mostly in public administration and finance. However, these gains were largely due to temporary hiring linked to the federal election and did not offset the industrial decline. Despite a modest net gain of 7,400 jobs across the economy, population growth outpaced job creation, pushing the unemployment rate up by 0.2 percentage points. The number of Canadians seeking work or on temporary layoff rose by 39,000 in April, and year-over-year, unemployment increased by 13.9%. Those out of work faced greater difficulty finding new employment, with 61% of the unemployed in March still jobless in April.

This marks an increase from 57.3% during the same period a year earlier. The manufacturing sector's troubles are rooted in its heavy reliance on U.S. markets, with about 75% of exports heading south.

Canada's Industrial Sector Faces Challenges Amid U.S. Tariffs The new tariffs, including 25% duties on steel, aluminum, and many vehicles, have raised costs and reduced competitiveness for Canadian goods in the U.S. market. This has led to decreased demand, supply chain disruptions, and mounting operational challenges for Canadian businesses. The Bank of Canada has warned that these trade barriers could further weaken GDP growth, slow hiring, and increase layoffs in the months ahead. Looking back, Canadian manufacturing's share of GDP has held steady at just over 10% for the last decade, following a sharp decline after the 2008-09 financial crisis. The sector has shown resilience, with projected annual growth of 1.23% through 2029 and a market value expected to reach $159.4 billion. However, the current trade conflict threatens to stall this progress. Canadian businesses have started to diversify export markets, with exports to countries outside the U.S. jumping 24.8% in March. Yet, the immediate impact of U.S. tariffs remains severe, and the outlook for industrial employment remains uncertain as trade negotiations continue. The real story is clear: Canada's industrial sector faces a critical test, and its future hinges on how quickly it can adapt to a shifting global trade landscape.