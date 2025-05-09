Attention Gurugram! These 7 Things Prohibited Till July 7 In Marriages, Religious Festivals Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Seven things, including fireworks and firecrackers during marriages, religious festivals or other activities in Gurugram has been banned as India Pakistan tensions continue to simmer.

Here's the complete list:

5. Kite Flying,

6. Chinese Micro Light, and

7. Bursting of any kind of fireworks and firecrackers

The recent list of bans in Gurugram comes after Pakistan launched a fresh wave of attack on India, prompting blackout for a second consecutive say in Jammu, Samba, among other areas.

As per defence sources, drones were sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat.

Eye-witnesses, meanwhile, said that explosions were also heard in multiple regions . One person is in critical condition after a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Punjab's Ferozepur, injuring a total of three members from the family. The family members were immediately rushed to the hospital, reported PTI.

Apart from Gurugram, the use of firecrackers have also been banned in multiple places including Amritsar, Chandigarh among others. Here's the list:

