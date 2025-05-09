Galaxy Macau Unveils World's Largest Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Fleet, Elevating Guest Experiences To New Levels Of Luxury Media Outreach Newswire APAC

The“Galaxy Collection” ushers in a new era of VIP journeys in style

MENAFN - Media OutReach Newswire) MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - In keeping with its commitment to providing ultra-luxurious comfort with unparalleled experiences, Galaxy MacauTM, the award-winning integrated resort, last week unveiled nine "Galaxy Collection of Bentley Flying Spurs" to its legendary fleet. Marking the largest coach-built, bespoke Flying Spur fleet in the world, the addition of these extraordinary cars further elevates Galaxy Macau's collection of vehicles dedicated to transporting guests in superlative style.On April 29, Galaxy Macau unveiled this new addition to its legendary transport collection, featuring the "Galaxy Collection Bentley Flying Spur" fleet; the very first exemplar of this high-specification vehicle to arrive in Hong Kong and Macau. The grand reveal included Mr. Kim Airey, Managing Director of Bentley Motors for the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao; Mr. Hing Tak Mak, President of Kam Lung Motor Group; Mr. Elmen Lee, Director of Integrated Resort Services at Galaxy Macau; Mr. Troy Hickox, Head of Hotels and Lifestyle Development Services at Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG); Mr. Roger Lienhard, Executive Vice President of Hospitality at Galaxy Macau; Mr. James Koratzopoulos, Executive Vice President of Hotel & MICE Operations at GEG; and Mr. Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Event Services at GEG.Mr. Roger Lienhard, delivered a heartfelt welcome speech on behalf of Galaxy Macau: "The acquisition of these extraordinary cars is the result of many months of close collaboration with the Bentley team in England, to custom-make the bespoke, hand-finished 'Galaxy Collection.' The unveiling of this fleet marks a new era of ultra-luxury hospitality, aligning with Galaxy Macau's signature 'World-Class Asian Heart' service philosophy; while reinforcing Macau's unique status as a 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure.'"Mr. Kim Airey remarked, "We're delighted that Galaxy has chosen to co-create with Mulliner, Bentley's personal commissioning division, to bring these handcrafted vehicles into a world-class chauffeur fleet. We hope these Flying Spurs will elevate the chauffeur experience at Galaxy Macau, delivering unparalleled style and luxury to every guest's journey, while also showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail of Bentley's artisans at our Dream Factory in Crewe, England."Ushering in a new era of VIP journeys in style, Galaxy Macau proudly unveiled the world's largest fleet of Bentley Flying Spur Mulliners-the ultimate ultra-luxury exemplars of the bespoke specification Flying Spur-adding gravitas to the award-winning integrated resort's collection of luxury limousines.Mulliner is where Bentley's long heritage in coachbuilding meets modern craftsmanship and innovation, bringing extraordinary versions of its vehicles to life. From an exclusive selection of colors, materials, and features meticulously curated by its artisans to bespoke options crafted in direct collaboration with its designers, Mulliner offers a realm of limitless possibilities.In the Flying Spur Mulliner, Galaxy's guests can enjoy the pinnacle of Bentley luxury and performance, uniquely combining sleek design, the finest hand-finished craftsmanship, sumptuous leather interiors, and exceptional power enabled by its phenomenal Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. The result is a fleet that features the unique hallmarks of Galaxy Macau, reflecting its status as the world's largest and most highly awarded 5-star luxury integrated resort.The introduction of the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner fleet celebrates Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to the craft of hospitality. With this latest addition to its fleet, the award-winning integrated resort continues to expand its distinctive offerings, driven by a vision to establish a world-class luxury resort destination that resonates with visitors and holds a special place in the hearts of its discerning guests.