MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mazda Adopts North American Charging Standard for BEVs launched in Japan

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) today announced an agreement was reached with Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for charging ports on the company's battery electric vehicles (BEV) launched in Japan from 2027 onward.

Mazda adopted NACS to provide customers with greater convenience by a broader range of charging options. This will provide Mazda BEV customers with access to Tesla Superchargers across Japan. Mazda BEVs will be compatible with other charging standards besides NACS with the use of adapters.

Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value,“Human Centric”, and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.

