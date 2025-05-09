Coinbase Opens Round-The-Clock Crypto Futures Trading In U.S.

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Coinbase has launched 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures through its CFTC-regulated platform, Coinbase Derivatives, marking a significant shift in U.S. crypto market accessibility. This initiative allows traders to engage in futures contracts at any time, aligning with the continuous nature of global cryptocurrency markets.

The move addresses a longstanding gap between traditional U.S. trading hours and the always-on operations of crypto markets. Previously, U.S. traders faced limitations due to fixed market hours, often missing opportunities during off-hours. With this development, Coinbase aims to provide traders with the flexibility to manage risk and seize opportunities without time constraints.

Coinbase's infrastructure supports this continuous trading model through partnerships with Nodal Clear, a CFTC-regulated clearinghouse, and liquidity providers like Virtu Financial. These collaborations ensure that the platform can handle the demands of round-the-clock trading while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The introduction of 24/7 trading is part of Coinbase's broader strategy to expand its derivatives offerings. The company has also announced plans to develop perpetual-style futures contracts, which do not have expiration dates, providing traders with additional tools to manage their positions over extended periods.

This expansion into continuous trading comes amid a surge in institutional interest in cryptocurrency derivatives. Derivatives account for a significant portion of global crypto trading volume, and Coinbase's enhanced offerings aim to cater to this growing demand.

Coinbase's move also reflects a broader trend of increasing regulatory clarity in the U.S. crypto market. The company's alignment with regulatory standards, such as operating a CFTC-regulated exchange, positions it to capitalize on the evolving landscape of digital asset trading.

In addition to the launch of 24/7 trading, Coinbase has announced a $2.9 billion acquisition of Deribit, a leading crypto options trading platform. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen Coinbase's position in the derivatives market and expand its global reach.

