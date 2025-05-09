Minuteman Security & Life Safety Acquires Shanix Technology

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Minuteman Security & Life Safety (“Minuteman”), a leading super-regional provider of integrated security, communication, and life safety systems, today announced that it has acquired security and audiovisual technology integrator Shanix Technology Inc. (“Shanix”) of Cranston, RI.With the acquisition of Shanix, Minuteman deepens its coverage of the New England region. The combined company now operates out of 28 office locations on the East Coast, and its Program Management Office supports national and global rollouts.Shanix has been delivering security and presentation technology solutions for more than four decades under the leadership of President Kekin Shah. The company employs more than 30 professionals who service clients in New England and beyond. Kekin Shah and the entire Shanix team will continue on the same path which is to grow the firm's operations and support client relationships. Shanix takes pride in the fact that most of their business comes from customer referrals.Minuteman CEO Joseph Lynch said,“Shanix has built an excellent reputation in the higher education and healthcare space, with their solution-driven attention to detail. I have personally known Kekin and his team for more than 25 years and respect their reputation and robust capabilities in security and audiovisual systems. Given their close proximity to our Massachusetts headquarters and many adjacent branch offices, we are excited to bring our two companies together. It really is a complementary partnership.”Shanix President Kekin Shah remarked, "Shanix's success is built on the high-trust and transparent relationships we have with our clients, and I knew that Minuteman operated the same way. We are looking forward to helping our clients meet their evolving security and life safety needs, by leveraging Minuteman's extensive set of security supplier relationships.”Minuteman's Corporate President Ron Oetjen said,“Joe and I have long admired the Shanix leadership team's ability to retain great talent and grow client relationships. We are thrilled to continue concentrating on our service coverage of the East Coast, with a team that shares the same solution-oriented values as Minuteman.”About MinutemanMinuteman Security & Life Safety is a leading provider of enterprise security system technology solutions. Our mission is to improve security and safety for our clients throughout the East Coast and beyond. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts and founded in 1988, we offer a full range of advanced security management systems, including video surveillance, access control, emergency communications, intrusion detection, and public safety security solutions. Minuteman's 500+ employees operate out of 28 office locations from Florida to Maine, and our Program Management Office supports national and global rollouts.About Shanix Technology, Inc.Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island, Shanix Technology, Inc. is a trusted leader in designing and implementing advanced electronic security and audio-visual systems. Serving clients throughout New England and beyond, Shanix specializes in custom solutions for a wide range of sectors including education, healthcare, transportation, commercial enterprises, and public venues. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, digital signage, sound systems, and unified communications, Shanix is committed to delivering innovative technologies that enhance safety, communication, and operational efficiency. Backed by an in-house engineering team and decades of experience, the company prides itself on superior system integration, responsive support, and long-term partnerships with its clients.

