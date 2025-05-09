Honeywell And Teradyne Robotics Partner For Warehouse Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Honeywell and Teradyne Robotics partner to develop automated material transport solutions

May 9, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Honeywell is teaming up with Teradyne Robotics to deliver automation solutions for logistics, warehousing and fast-moving consumer goods companies throughout the Americas and Europe.

The collaboration brings Teradyne Robotics' autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and collaborative robot (cobot) technologies together with Honeywell's advanced software, extensive implementation expertise and cybersecurity capabilities.

Ujjwal Kumar, group president of Teradyne Robotics, says:“This relationship with Honeywell will provide businesses with end-to-end solutions, from automation system design through to implementation and maintenance.

“The combined strengths of Teradyne Robotics and Honeywell will help companies tackle the challenges they are experiencing today with labor-intensive, inefficient material-handling tasks.”

Teradyne Robotics – which encompasses Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) and Universal Robots – has shipped more than 110,000 advanced robots to companies across the globe.

Its portfolio of robotic solutions includes infrastructure-free AMRs that take on previously manual, low-value tasks like transporting material throughout a distribution facility or lifting and moving heavy pallets, freeing employees up for more strategic work.

Teradyne Robotics' advanced robotics platforms are also used for AI-enabled applications, guiding motion, optimizing paths and performing complex tasks with precision.

Its MiR1200 Pallet Jack uses an AI-based perception system to detect and move pallets within large warehouse facilities, reducing pick-and-place times and significantly increasing throughput.

With more than three decades of experience, Honeywell brings deep warehouse automation expertise, enterprise-level software capabilities and a comprehensive system of integrated services to the partnership.

Honeywell's Momentum Warehouse Execution Software (WES) empowers businesses to adapt to dynamic demand shifts, orchestrating interoperability among diverse robotic point systems while optimizing material flow and processes.

This new collaboration combines Teradyne Robotics' advanced solutions with Honeywell's Momentum WES, resulting in comprehensive, customer-focused material handling and process optimization as well as seamless, intelligent automation that tackles material transport challenges while scaling automation across operations.

Businesses stand to benefit from reduced operational costs, streamlined workforce operations and enhanced productivity – all while prioritizing employee safety and satisfaction.

Chad Briggs, president of Honeywell Intelligrated, says:“Honeywell's relationship with Teradyne Robotics empowers operations in distribution centers and warehouses through end-to-end automation solutions that enhance operational efficiency, optimize resources and improve worker safety.

“Together, we're making automation adoption accessible and impactful for organizations, enabling them to focus on strategic goals and drive tangible results.”