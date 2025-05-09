MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan Launches MetaBrain

A Human-Reinforced Agent Turbocharging Enterprise Decision-Making with Curated Intelligence on SAP BTP

Mumbai | MAY 8, 2025 - In a landmark announcement, Frost & Sullivan, in collaboration with SAP, introduced MetaBrain, a Human-Reinforced Agent powered by Frost & Sullivan's Innovation Lab-setting a new benchmark in AI-powered, human-validated enterprise decision-making.

MetaBrain reimagines how organizations make strategic decisions, blending curated enterprise data, external industry imperatives, and human-supervised reasoning models to deliver prescriptive insights at scale. Built natively on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and deployed through the SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC), Metabrain empowers decision-makers with context-aware, real-time intelligence.

“This is a game-changing moment in enterprise intelligence,” said David Frigstad, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan.“MetaBrain reflects the power of human ingenuity and AI synergy - combining SAP's robust data infrastructure with our deep industry foresight. We're proud to launch this initiative, which sets a new bar for intelligent enterprise solutions.”

“Together, SAP and Frost & Sullivan are helping organisations across Asia Pacific make successful strategic decisions, faster,” said Varun Thamba, Regional Head of AI for SAP Asia Pacific.“Using SAP Business AI and SAP Business Data Cloud, Metabrain is able to bring together great industry data based on shared experience, all simply managed via the Joule co-pilot to make a real difference to decision-making at every level. We're confident customers across industries will benefit from prescriptive intelligence to drive new insights, revenues, and growth.”

Conversational Enterprise Intelligence via SAP Joule

MetaBrain is seamlessly integrated with SAP Joule, SAP's natural-language, generative AI copilot embedded throughout SAP's cloud enterprise portfolio. Through Joule, users can interact with MetaBrain naturally - using voice or text - across various enterprise scenarios, from boardroom strategy sessions to frontline operations.

This integration allows clients to deploy Frost & Sullivan's MetaBrain within secured enterprise environments, ensuring compliance, privacy, and auditability while offering enterprise-grade user interaction via natural language. Whether executives are querying supply chain risks, simulating financial forecasts, or evaluating sourcing strategies, MetaBrain through Joule responds with contextual intelligence, traceable rationale, and human- aligned logic.

Key Features of MetaBrain:



Curated multi-layer data architecture , tapping into SAP's rich operational

Pre-trained reasoning models tailored to industry imperatives for immediate

Human Reinforcement Learning (HRL) layered in post-training for accuracy, trust, and interpretability. Automated Post-Training AGI , enabling on-the-fly contextual learning and

First Vertical Launch: Automotive

The first deployment addresses complex automotive challenges such as supply chain and sourcing shifts, supplier risk assessment, and market re-entry scenarios - empowering leaders with intelligent options and trade-of analytics.

Coming Soon: Multi-Industry Expansion

MetaBrain's roadmap includes deployments across:



Health Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Financial Services Energy, Utilities, and More

Each vertical will feature bespoke reasoning engines trained on external trends and enterprise KPIs, unlocking a new era of real-time, explainable AI for enterprise leadership.

