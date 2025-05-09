Poll Shows Europe Prefers Domestic Clean Energy, Distrusts Russia And America

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A survey commissioned by the Secure Energy Project and conducted by research agency Opinium has revealed that most Europeans would rather their countries invest in local clean energy rather than continue importing fossil fuels from the U.S. and Russia. The poll found that Europeans overwhelmingly prefer relying on domestically produced renewable energy, a more reliable and sustainable option, over fossil fuels sourced from abroad.

Hopefully, the negative sentiments expressed against Russia and the U.S. don't translate into boycotts of American zero-emissions vehicles from companies like Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) that are focused on addressing the global need for vehicular transport alternatives that don't contribute to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN