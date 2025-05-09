Investornewsbreaks NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) Launches Strategic Revamp Of Blue-Laser Unit With Defense Focus

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NUBURU (NYSE American: BURU) has announced the formation of a strategic working group to revitalize its Blue-Laser Business Unit, aiming to strengthen its position in the defense sector. The move follows a Joint-Pursuit Agreement with a defense-tech partner and plans to introduce vertical applications that enable cross-selling to existing and new clients. NUBURU is also advancing discussions to bring in a senior revenue and marketing strategist, while leveraging AI-driven insights from NexGenAI Solutions Group. The initiative includes the development of a new state-of-the-art operational facility to support this next phase of growth.

About NUBURU

NUBURU, Inc. was founded in 2015 as a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue laser technology that is transforming the speed and quality of laser-based manufacturing. Under its new management team led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, NUBURU is executing a comprehensive growth and diversification strategy, expanding into complementary domains such as defense-tech, security, and operational resilience solutions. NUBURU is leveraging strategic partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate growth in high-value sectors.

