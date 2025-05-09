Azen (AZEN), Scalable Computing Infrastructure For AI, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing ofon May 8, 2025. Thetrading pair will be officially available for trading at







What is aZen (AZEN)?

aZen is a scalable computing infrastructure designed to power AI , data analytics , and Web2+Web3 applications . Its ecosystem seamlessly integrates protocol-level AI orchestration , enterprise-grade hardware, and a unified application hub, bridging the worlds of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) and DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + AI).

By providing a robust computing layer, aZen supports the growing demands of decentralized applications, enabling efficient AI operations and advanced data analytics. Its unique design facilitates scalable and secure access to resources for developers and businesses, helping them create and deploy high-performance solutions across the AI and Web3 spaces.

Why aZen (AZEN) is the Future of Decentralized Computing

aZen offers a unique combination of DePIN and DeFAI that allows users to leverage decentralized computing power for AI and data analytics in both Web2 and Web3 environments. This innovation creates a powerful ecosystem where AI and finance meet, providing a scalable infrastructure that can handle the growing demands of modern technologies.

With a total supply of 10,000,000,000 AZEN , the token offers an opportunity to participate in this groundbreaking platform, which is designed to empower businesses and developers with the resources they need to innovate and build on the blockchain.

About aZen (AZEN)

Token Name: aZen

Token Symbol: AZEN

Token Type: Arbitrum

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 AZEN

To learn more about aZen (AZEN), please visit their Official Website , read their Whitepaper , follow their Twitter , and join their Telegram .

