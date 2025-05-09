Thinkcarebelieve: Week 16 Of America's Golden Era Under President Trump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article highlighting the events of Week 16 under President Trump's leadership. The key word for this week was "progress" and the article shows the steady progress made by the Trump Administration with jobs increasing and the economy strengthening. Promising trade relationships are being made with emphasis on cooperation and lasting Peace . The article covers the landmark U.S. and UK Trade Deal and the signing of the U.S. and Ukraine Minerals Deal . The Gulf of America was approved by Congress and President Trump confirms that again he will be donating his salary to charity , with veterans being the main recipient. Good things continue to happen to America under President Trump's leadership. The article includes President Trump's gift to America of a new Grand Ball Room , which the White House, The People's House, has been needing. Also announced was the FIFA Cup coming to America in 2026 . The future looks bright.

Massive waste, fraud and abuse continues to be found by DOGE in this article, and the disclosure of 60,000 additional files related to the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy has been added to the National Archives for public knowledge. Also in the article is an update on the release of the Epstein Files by AG Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, with significant steps forward in Health and MAHA. Updates on President Trump's negotiations for Peace in Ukraine, Israel, and Iran, with America giving aid to the citizens of Gaza in the form of food and medicine. The article also features important updates on the Crisis of the border, finding the missing children and the apprehension of terrorist criminal gang and cartel members and dismantling their criminal drug and human trafficking networks .





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

