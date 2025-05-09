Congratulations To Fourth Quarter 2024 Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest Winners

Achieving great things is something to be honored. But what about the people who were the driving forces behind that success? What about the people who inspired someone to strive for something more?

Honoring these inspirational people is at the heart of the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest.

With the announcement of winners for the fourth quarter of 2024, Regions completed its selection of four winners of the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest for each quarter of 2024. Each of these winning students receive a check in the amount of $8,000 made out to their designated accredited college.

In 2024, Regions revamped the scholarship contest to provide more opportunities for students to apply. The contest invites eligible high school and college students to submit a video essay or traditional written essay on someone they know in their community who has inspired them and helped them build the confidence to achieve their goals.



Like the 2024 Contest, the 2025 Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest consists of four (4) separate quarterly contests.

For each quarterly contest, eligible entries are grouped according to form of entry (written essay or video essay) and judged by a panel of independent, qualified judges.

A total of four (4) quarterly contest scholarship prizes are awarded in each quarterly contest, consisting of two (2) prizes for the written essay group and two (2) prizes for the video essay group. Regions promotes the scholarship contest throughout the year and students may submit an entry in each quarterly contest.

Fourth quarter 2024 Contest winners and the individuals they highlighted in their award-winning submissions include (follow links to read/watch their submissions):



Lacey Aho, Campobello, S.C. , who detailed her journey and experiences having Type 1 diabetes and the nurse, Annie, who encouraged and inspired her. Annie's example of personal connection and writing to her and each patient she helps inspired Aho.“Her example of patience, perseverance and joy will propel me as I pursue my degree,” Aho said.

Lauren Jenkins, Columbus, Ga. , honored Judge Moore who has inspired her to continue on the path to study and practice law, eventually to become a civil rights lawyer. She said Judge Moore showed her that not only could she succeed but, noting the lack of female and African American judges, also help pave the way for others.

Jacquelyn Regan, Wake Forest, N.C. , who shared the impact that her AP English teacher, Ms. Tekotte, has had one her. While her interest and future plans are to be a genetic researcher, Regan found an unexpected – but much needed – positive influence and someone who helped kindle a passion for connecting to others and communicating. Ecaterina Sur, Austin, Tex. , who highlighted her Advanced Algebra II teacher, Mrs. Weissmiller, calling her“the most positive person I have ever met.” She pointed out how her teacher engaged her and her classmates and built a positive environment for everyone to achieve. It was her supportiveness and encouragement that helped convince Sur to pursue a college major in math.

To learn more about the Riding Forward Scholarship, visit .

See full contest rules for complete details, including eligibility and written essay and video essay requirements .

See a list of previous winners and their winning submissions on Doing More Today.

If you know of a young person – in college or headed that way – please share this information with them and with the guidance counselor at their school.

The Regions Riding Forward Scholarship contest has awarded over $1.4 million in educational assistance to more than 400 students over the past 12 years.