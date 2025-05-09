Screenbeam Launches New Administrative Tools To Enhance Campus Communication And Safety In K-12 And Higher Education

more than wireless display

- Mike Ehlenberger

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScreenBeam, a leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new suite of Administrative Tools designed specifically for K-12 and higher education institutions. These tools include Message Manager, Alert Plus, and the upcoming Advanced Digital Signage, all aimed at enhancing communication and safety within educational environments. The Administrative Tools are an add-on software that works seamlessly with all ScreenBeam 1xxx series products.

“At ScreenBeam, our mission is to deliver more than wireless display,” said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President at ScreenBeam.“These new tools go beyond screen sharing-they empower educators and administrators to keep campuses connected, informed, and safe in real time.”

Message Manager allows school administrators to instantly broadcast messages to any ScreenBeam-enabled display on campus. Whether used for school-wide announcements, daily reminders, or urgent notifications, Message Manager ensures important information is delivered clearly and without delay.

Alert Plus offers powerful emergency alert functionality, including override capabilities and integration with emergency management platforms like Raptor Emergency Management System. Schools can deploy critical safety messages using pre-configured templates, ensuring rapid response and maximum visibility across classrooms and common areas.

“Our integration with ScreenBeam ensures schools can instantly share clear, visual emergency messages across displays, keeping staff and students informed and safe,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer, Raptor Technologies.“This collaboration reinforces our mission to deliver fast, accessible communication when it matters most.”

Coming Soon: Advanced Digital Signage

Set to release later this year, Advanced Digital Signage will enable institutions to use ScreenBeam-enabled displays for school branding, daily bulletins, student recognition, and more. This feature turns classroom and hallway screens into dynamic communication hubs that foster community engagement.

Designed for Seamless Integration

All Administrative Tools are available as a bundled add-on software package for ScreenBeam's 1xxx series products. Built with ease of deployment and minimal IT overhead in mind, these solutions help schools get more value out of their existing display infrastructure.

For more information about ScreenBeam's new Administrative Tools, please visit or contact ....

About ScreenBeam

ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions that transform how people connect and communicate. With a strong presence in education, business, and government, ScreenBeam helps teams work smarter, safer, and more seamlessly through innovative technology and intuitive design.

About Raptor

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety lifecycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor's globally integrated product portfolio supports a school's foundation of safety and wellbeing including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing, and Safety Training and Compliance.

Jay Taylor

ScreenBeam Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.