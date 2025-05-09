TEAMSTERS AT AIRGAS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Drivers and Fillers Demand Fair Contract, Ready to Take Action

FERNDALE, Mich., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and fillers at Airgas in Ferndale, Mich., represented by Teamsters Local 283, have voted unanimously to authorize a strike due to the company's repeated failure to offer a fair contract. The more than 30 workers are demanding an agreement that matches the standards won by fellow Airgas Teamsters across the country.

"The company's repeated attempts to push a substandard contract are unacceptable," said Steve Hicks, President of Local 283. "We're not afraid to do whatever it takes to hold this greedy corporation accountable. If Airgas keeps dragging its feet, they'll be putting themselves on strike."

Airgas is a subsidiary of the French multinational Air Liquide and the largest U.S. distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases. The company reported nearly $30 billion in revenue last year, but despite soaring profits, Airgas is refusing to offer Teamsters in Ferndale a contract that meets industry standards.

"We're not complaining about the work, we just want to be paid fairly for it," said Matthew Manor, a 28-year Teamster and driver at Airgas. "Nobody wants to strike, but if the company fails to offer what we deserve, we'll have no choice but to act."

Teamsters Local 283 represents more than 800 workers in a variety of industries in the Detroit region.

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 283

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED