Cambio Launches Cambio Vault, A Free Backup Of ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager Data As EPA Program Faces Uncertainty

This move comes after recent reports raised serious concerns that the longstanding national repository for building energy data may soon be defunded or dismantled, putting at risk the data and reporting capabilities relied upon by thousands of commercial real estate owners and operators nationwide. ENERGY STAR is currently used to benchmark half a million buildings and last year was credited with helping businesses avoid an estimated $14 billion in energy costs.

"As the industry's trusted technology partner, Cambio is stepping up to fill the gap," said Stephanie Grayson, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Cambio. "We're proud to do our part during these uncertain times and offer a free, enterprise-grade alternative to Portfolio Manager. The launch of Cambio Vault honors our commitment to support the real estate industry with data empowerment. Cambio Vault ensures that the market can safeguard the data it needs to undertake critical benchmarking, reporting, and retrofitting processes - without disruption or risk of data loss."

Perhaps best known for its famous energy efficiency label for consumer products, ENERGY STAR has been essential to the commercial real estate industry, serving as the backbone for data management of properties and companies. Started in 1992, the program enables property owners to measure the energy performance of their buildings, while helping them comply with state and local energy benchmarking ordinances that require the use of Portfolio Manager.

Cambio Vault integrates seamlessly with ESPM, enabling clients to push and pull building energy data for enhanced dashboard analytics, reporting and retrofit insights. Beyond energy performance data, Cambio's AI algorithms ingest building characteristics like age, type, location, and HVAC type via large language models (LLMs) to generate retrofit recommendations. With today's announcement, Cambio extends its capabilities to serve as a standalone, no-cost solution for organizations seeking continuity in energy tracking.

Key capabilities of Cambio Vault include:



Secure data storage and historical record keeping

Ongoing synchronization with ESPM to maintain the data backup

Automated building-level energy and emissions tracking

Visual dashboards and advanced analytics for performance insights Compliance-ready outputs for local benchmarking ordinances and ESG frameworks

The potential discontinuation of ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager represents a critical juncture for commercial real estate. Cambio's free alternative ensures years of progress in building energy efficiency, market transparency, and sustainability reporting will continue uninterrupted. By providing this solution at no cost, Cambio reaffirms its commitment to the industry's environmental goals and regulatory compliance needs-preserving both the invaluable historical data and forward momentum that ENERGY STAR has established for the sector.

