365 Retail Markets Announces Availability Of New Loss Prevention Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To help prevent micro market theft, especially due to under-ringing where customers appear to scan items but do not, MarketSight tallies how many items pass under the scanner during purchases. By comparing that count with the total items in the cart, the AI-powered solution can identify a mismatch and alert the user in real time. If the issue is not resolved, the system flags the incident in back-end software for review, eliminating guesswork for operators.

When MarketSight spots a mismatch, it immediately notifies the shopper, encouraging self-correction by scanning missed items before checkout. This proactive approach reduces accidental errors and deters intentional theft, all while maintaining a frictionless experience for the consumer.

By detecting and preventing under-ringing as it happens, MarketSight combats shrinkage, protecting the bottom line for food service operators. It also allows operators to expand into higher risk or unmonitored locations.

"Theft has always been a perceived concern for food service operators since the introduction of micro markets. 365's approach addresses those concerns in an innovative way, adding one more tool to their loss prevention toolkit," said Boris Amegadjie, Chief Product Officer at 365 Retail Markets. "With MarketSight, we're giving our operators better insight, security, and peace of mind."

The camera arm mounts directly to the MM6 Mini kiosk, taking only minutes install. Its sleek design catches the eye of consumers without blocking their visibility of the screen for a noticeable, yet unobtrusive, profile.

MarketSight is now available and can be retrofitted onto existing MM6 Mini kiosks or purchased as an add-on for new units.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, hospitality settings and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

