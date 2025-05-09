Big Ideas, Global Reach SBA Honors Eventgroove With Exporter Of The Year Award

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventgroove is proud to share that the company has been recognized as the 2025 Exporter of the Year for the Rocky Mountain Region by the SBA.

Each year during National Small Business Week , the SBA honors small businesses locally and globally that are innovating, growing, and making a difference. To be recognized among them is an honor.

Eventgroove has always believed that transformational software, great service, and top-quality print products can make a big difference beginning as the trusted source for online printing , particularly for events in 1997.

From this foundation, Eventgroove developed the technology into a full featured ecommerce platform which enables people and organizations to set up and run their own ecommerce storefonts with custom designed products. Eventgroove expanded to Canada, Australia, and the UK in 2009.

In 2014 Eventgroove launched its event platform , a powerful, flexible software-as-a-service for events of all types, sizes, and formats, from the smallest free event to large, complex, multi-day paid events. Eventgroove's largest event has over 68,000 attendees, 700 exhibitors, and five 2,000 person seated banquets.

This award is a milestone, for the company, but more than that, as Lance Trebesch, CEO of Eventgroove said, "It's a celebration of what's possible when a small, focused team in the wilds of Montana builds solutions that truly support customer goals for impactful events and fundraisers. We have now served over 1,000,000 unique customers. Equally as important, it's a celebration of our team and our culture. The average tenure at Eventgroove is now over 16 years."

Eventgroove is deeply grateful to Alaska Growth Capital for nominating the company, and to the SBA for the export-focused programs-like STEP grants and export financing-that helped the Eventgroove take those first steps into international markets.

The award was presented in person by Brent Donnely, SBA Montana District Director, with representatives from the offices of Senator Steve Daines and Senator Tim Sheehy in attendance. In the official announcement, Eventgroove is listed under Elk River Systems-Eventgroove's parent company name.

Media Contact : Lance Trebesch, CEO. 406-600-6321. Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Eventgroove

