Rare Coins And Precious Metals Reassert Safe-Haven Role As Gold Surges And Recession Fears Mount

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hard Asset Management Highlights Historical Resilience and Strong 2025 Market Performance

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the price of gold surpassing $3,300 per ounce and growing concern over a global economic slowdown, select ultra-rare U.S. and World rare coins are emerging once again as time has proven to be preferred hedge for investors seeking capital preservation.Hard Asset Management, a global dealer in rare coins and precious metals, reports that recent market trends mirror previous periods where rare coins significantly outperformed many other investment classes during financial crises.From the stagflation of the 1970s to the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 recession, rare coins have repeatedly demonstrated resilience. According to a study by Penn State University, high-quality rare coins graded MS65 delivered an average annual return of 11% from 1979 to 2016. That compares to 5.2% for gold bullion over the same period.“In times of economic uncertainty, investors look for protection and reliability,” said Christian Briggs, Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management.“Rare coins have historically served that purpose. They combine intrinsic metal value with limited supply and historical significance, making them an appealing choice for portfolio diversification.”Collectors and investors are also hedging the devaluation of the U.S. Dollar, which is expected to continue its decline as the U.S. debt levels explode.The first quarter of 2025 has continued this pattern of central buying record amounts of gold. With the U.S. dollar showing signs of weakening and inflationary pressures persisting, the rare coin market has posted record-setting auction results. A 1927 D Saint Gaudens Double Eagle MS65+ sold for $3.84 million, and an 1894 S Barber Dime brought $2.16 million. These outcomes reflect broad-based demand from both collectors and institutional investors.This behavior is consistent with past downturns. In the late 1970s, rare coin prices surged more than 1,000% during a decade of inflation. During the 2008 financial crisis, while equities lost nearly 50% of their value, gold more than doubled and rare coins started moving higher by 2010. The PCGS 3000 Index jumped 28% from 2019 to 2022 as the pandemic reignited safe-haven interest.“The long-term trend is clear,” said Briggs.“In periods of financial stress, investors move capital into tangible assets, that are both historically significant and financially resilient. Select ultra-rare coins offer that combination in a way that few other assets can.”According to Heritage Auctions and PCGS market data the numismatic market continues to see strong global bidding activity, with international participation and high-net-worth individuals driving competition for rarities. These dynamics are expanding liquidity and reinforcing the asset class's appeal.Hard Asset Management has facilitated over $400 million in rare coin transactions in recent years. Its global client base ranges from first-time investors to family offices and institutions. The firm reports growing demand for early American rarities, world coinage, and ultra-rare proof gold issues.Digitization and third-party grading continue to expand the market's accessibility. As more transactions shift online, collectors and investors now engage in global auctions with confidence, further supporting price stability and transparency.“As confidence in traditional financial systems declines, rare coins stand out as a reliable store of value,” said Briggs.“Clients recognize that wealth preservation requires assets that can weather volatility and offer long-term value.”

