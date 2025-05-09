WK Kellogg Co And Meijer Team Up To Support Middle School Sports In The Detroit Area

A $25,000 donation through Mission TigerTM will help enhance athletic programs at five schools

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co and Meijer recently joined forces to support the next generation of student athletes in the Detroit area, donating $25,000 to strengthen middle school sports programs at five local schools. Through the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger program, Great Oaks Academy, Trillium Academy, Detroit Achievement Academy, Center Line Prep and the Detroit Lions Academy each received $5,000 to enhance their athletic programs and provide more opportunities for their middle school students. The donation was celebrated on May 2, at Ford Field with a check presentation and special appearances by Tony the Tiger® and Detroit Lions Running Back, Craig Reynolds.

"At WK Kellogg Co, we believe every child deserves the chance to play like a tiger," said Megan Markovich-Kulik, Sales Senior Director at WK Kellogg Co. "We are proud to team up with Meijer to invest in the health, development and future of student athletes in the Detroit area."

Through Mission Tiger - and with the support of valued partners like Meijer - WK Kellogg Co is working to ensure more kids have the chance to experience the life-changing benefits of sports.

"We're pleased to partner with WK Kellogg Co to support our local communities and enhance opportunities for student athletes," said Kaylee Schultz, Director of Merchandising at Meijer. "This donation reflects our commitment to fostering youth development through sports and education, ensuring that every student has the chance to thrive both on and off the field."

Since the program launched in 2019, Mission Tiger has partnered with DonorsChoose to create nearly 2.3 million kids' sports and play experiences for middle school students in more than 3,000 schools across the country.

"On behalf of Trillium Academy, we're incredibly grateful for Mission Tiger's generous support through DonorsChoose," said Stephanie Brazell, a sixth-grade teacher at Trillium Academy. "This donation helps our students explore new activities, build confidence, strengthen communication skills and feel part of a community. Mission Tiger is truly GRRREAT - and go Lions!"

Mission Tiger is a key part of WK Kellogg Co's broader sustainable business strategy, Feeding HappinessTM , which is focused on building healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes box purchased, a $3 donation is sparked by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger .*

*Kellogg is donating $3 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/25 and 12/31/25; must upload within 30 days of purchase. © 2025 WK Kellogg Co

ABOUT WK KELLOGG CO

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit wkkelloggco .

ABOUT MEIJER

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" meije .

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $950 million to support 1.6 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose .

