Hotels & Lodging Tourism Sustainability And Tariff Impact Report 2025

The "Tourism Impact Report: Hotels & Lodging Edition, Q1 2025" report has been added to offering. This comprehensive analysis examines how hotels and lodging companies are embracing sophisticated sustainability strategies that extend well beyond short-term fixes, with 72% of leading chains investing in renewable energy technologies. The research examines how these investments encompass both operational optimisation initiatives and brand differentiation strategies, necessitating robust materiality assessment processes that consider both financial materiality through operational savings and impact materiality through emissions reductions throughout hospitality value chains. The report additionally highlights how recent tariff volatility has disrupted energy transition initiatives for 59% of companies particularly affecting renewable integration and grid modernisation investments. Energy companies should develop regionally diversified supply chains and implement flexible transition strategies that can adapt to trade policy fluctuations ensuring decarbonisation commitments remain achievable despite economic uncertainties. The report highlights significant innovations in energy management, with Marriott installing solar arrays at over 4,200 properties globally, establishing new industry benchmarks for operational decarbonization. This renewable transition not only reduces emissions but also enhances resilience against energy price volatility, demonstrating how sustainability initiatives can create both environmental and financial value throughout hospitality operations while aligning with evolving reporting requirements under frameworks like the CSRD. This analysis reveals that Hilton has achieved a 75% waste diversion rate through circular economy practices, representing a significant commitment to waste reduction that extends beyond immediate operational boundaries. These initiatives encompass comprehensive approaches to food waste management, the elimination of single-use plastics, and innovative recycling programmes that reflect growing industry recognition of double materiality considerations. These considerations extend beyond traditional financial metrics to address broader environmental impacts throughout complex hospitality supply chains. The report examines how water conservation measures have become critical sustainability priorities, with InterContinental Hotels Group implementing advanced water recycling systems that reduce consumption by up to 35% at properties in water-stressed regions. These technological interventions enable more sophisticated approaches to resource management while satisfying evolving ESG reporting requirements for water stewardship throughout global operations and supply networks. Looking toward future hospitality landscapes, the report identifies how AI-powered building management systems, resource-efficient construction practices and comprehensive waste reduction strategies are transforming industry approaches to sustainability and climate resilience. Companies implementing comprehensive approaches, including renewable microgrids, dynamic energy management, and water-efficient fixtures, are demonstrating enhanced preparedness for both physical climate risks and transition challenges associated with evolving regulatory frameworks across increasingly conscious consumer markets.

2. Value Chain: Upstream

3. Value Chain: Downstream

4. Planet-Environmental Impacts

5. People-Social and Governance Impacts

6. UN Sustainable Development Goals

7. Technology

8. Finance

9. Policy

10. Calendar of Events

11. Risks Profile

12. Industry Sustainability Highlights

