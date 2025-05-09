PM Modi Takes Stock Of 'Operation Sindoor' In Huddle With Doval, 3 Service Chiefs, Veterans

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs in the backdrop of the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor'.

Apart from discussing the future course, PM Modi is believed to have discussed the continuous violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan in the sectors along the Line of Control and the border.

The PM's engagement with military commanders and strategists also involved an extensive interaction with veterans. Those who took part in the discussions included former Air Force Chiefs, Army Chiefs, and Navy Chiefs, sources said.

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces briefed media persons about the violation of airspace by Pakistan on Thursday night and the forceful response given by the Indian side.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said Pakistan's army fired around 300-400 drones on the intervening nights of May 8 and May 9 at about 36 locations along the Western border. The drones are apparently Turkey-made. However, evidence to this effect is awaited.

“The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusion was to attempt infiltration and test India's air defence system and collect intelligence,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a special press briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Thursday night, Pakistan targeted multiple cities, including military installations, with a volley of drones and missile attacks, however, all were repulsed by India's robust air defence system, and this left the Pakistani Army flustered and panicky.

The women officers of the Indian Armed Forces informed that the forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done; however, "initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones".

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said: "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. It also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. However, all their attempts were neutralised by us via kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.