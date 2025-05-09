Jericho Project Hosts Successful Gala To End Homelessness With Celebrate! 2025: Building Foundations, Strengthening Families

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event raised more than $700,000 in funds for Jericho's ongoing work in providing supportive housing and life-saving services enabling employment, education, mental health and wellness, and family stability for 3,000 individuals, families, veterans and young adults annually.

NBC-4 New York Anchor Natalie Pasquarella emceed the event for the third year. The Hudson Companies and Broadway Builders, leaders in building supportive and affordable housing across New York, received the Corporate Spotlight Award. Chrissy Armstrong and Ben Nickoll, champions of Jericho over three decades, received the President's Award honoring individuals with an extraordinary contribution to Jericho's mission.

"Jericho is enormously proud to have to have principled and compassionate leaders at our side as we continue to ensure that more New Yorkers can live and thrive in the city that we love. We are grateful to The Hudson Companies, Broadway Builders and Chrissy Armstrong and Ben Nickoll for their immeasurable roles in bringing together our community in such a positive and hopeful way," said Tori Lyon, CEO of Jericho.

"Jericho has long forged public-private partnerships to end homelessness and enhance the quality of life for all New Yorkers; and we do it in a cost-effective way," added Michael J. Reed, President of the Jericho Board.

Jericho and its partners are creating a more accessible housing landscape with more than 3,000 new or preserved units of affordable housing over the next five years. Nearly 1,000 of them will be supportive housing, which represents one-half of New York City's annual goals.

Jericho's current supportive housing spans seven residences and apartments throughout the city enabling clients to have the dignity of housing with their own lease and key in exchange for one-third of their income. Jericho owns and operates 647 units of housing, including 507 units across seven supportive housing residences.

Corporate sponsors were led by The Hudson Companies, Broadway Builders, Morgan Stanley, Lamb Insurance, RoeCo, Millennium Management, Cravath, Ropes & Gray, Vertical Development and Barclays. Individual sponsors were led by Chrissy Armstrong and Ben Nickoll, Joel Cohen and Karyn Zieve, Timothy Ingrassia, Robert and Trudy Gottesman, Mimi and Michael Boublik, Pascal Mayer, Kevin and Eva Dirske, Michael and Kristin Reed, Dusty Philip, Aditi Deeg and Bill Sanders, and Susan Eisen.

About Jericho Project: Jericho Project empowers individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity by providing housing and person-centered services to address social inequities. For 42 years, Jericho has provided supportive housing and counseling services to thousands of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.

Jericho Project employs rigorous fiscal discipline and works with valued public-private partnerships and a foundation of dedicated donors, to advance its mission. Jericho's housing and extended services cost $18,000 per person annually, compared to $50,000 for a single adult shelter, $74,000 for a room in a family shelter, $115,000 for a city jail cell and $1000+ per day for a hospital bed.

