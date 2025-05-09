Warren Street Wealth Advisors Announces Exciting New Partnership With Professional Pickleball Player Connor Garnett

IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Street Wealth Advisors is proud to announce its newest partnership with Connor Garnett , one of the top five PPA singles pickleball players.

This exciting collaboration marks a major step for Warren Street as we continue to build meaningful connections within the growing world of pickleball-a sport that perfectly aligns with our values of community, energy, and excellence. As strong advocates of the belief that health is wealth , we see this partnership as a natural extension of our commitment to promoting well-being and an active lifestyle for both our clients and our community.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Connor Garnett to the Warren Street family," said Blake Street, Founding Partner at Warren Street. "Connor brings a level of passion, discipline, and heart to the court that resonates with how we serve our clients. He's not only a rising star in the sport, but he's also someone who values building relationships-making him a natural fit for our firm."

As part of the sponsorship, Connor will represent Warren Street at major pickleball tournaments across the country. He'll be participating in exclusive client appreciation events, appearing in marketing campaigns, and connecting with fans and clients both on and off the court.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited to partner with Warren Street," said Connor Garnett. "They're doing things differently in the wealth management world-they're personable, innovative, and focused on real impact. I'm proud to represent a company that shares my competitive spirit and desire to bring people together."

Warren Street believes in supporting driven individuals who reflect its core values. Connor embodies passion, integrity, and genuine connection-both in his career and personal life. Together, the partnership is built on a shared vision of growth and purpose-while having a little fun along the way.

Founded in 2015, Warren Street Wealth Advisors is an Irvine, California-based wealth management firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. Through personalized strategies and guidance, Warren Street empowers clients to build a secure financial future.

