Provisionai Leads Industry In Sustainable Logistics: Webinar Highlights Available Online

ProvisionAi continues to set industry benchmarks in sustainable and cost-efficient logistics solutions with its revolutionary AI-driven AutoO2 platform. Recently, the company successfully hosted an insightful webinar on Scope 3 emissions management, attracting significant attention from logistics and sustainability leaders globally. The session, praised by participants for its practical insights, is now available on YouTube for public viewing.

ProvisionAi's AutoO2 has dramatically reduced both costs and carbon emissions for major shippers by intelligently designing replenishment loads to maximize truck utilization. Last year alone, AutoO2 eliminated 88,000 truck trips, delivering a 5-10% increase in truckload capacity.

"Our recent webinar clearly demonstrated how businesses can simultaneously reduce transportation costs and environmental impact," said Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi. "We're pleased to share the webinar online, providing valuable insights and strategies to an even broader audience."









A recent case study showcased during the webinar highlighted significant outcomes: a ProvisionAi client achieved an 8% reduction in truckloads and a corresponding 13% reduction in CO2 emissions within just 21 days. This success equates to removing 149 truck trips and preventing 222 metric tonnes of carbon emissions-comparable to the annual carbon sequestration capacity of 265 acres of U.S. forests.

Companies like P&G, Unilever, and Campbell's have already benefited from ProvisionAi's solutions, experiencing substantial economic savings and measurable sustainability improvements.

"Our technology allows companies to align sustainability with profitability, proving that environmental responsibility doesn't have to come at an additional cost," Moore added.

To view the full webinar and learn more about integrating cost-effective and sustainable logistics practices, visit ProvisionAi's YouTube channel. For further details on ProvisionAi's innovative solutions, please visit

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi transforms logistics by delivering cost-saving, sustainable AI-driven solutions. With its flagship platform, AutoO2, ProvisionAi enables companies to significantly cut carbon emissions, reduce operational costs, and optimize their logistics operations sustainably.

