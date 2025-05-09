NOTHING BUNDT CAKES CELEBRATES 700TH BAKERY MILESTONE

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened 101 bakeries in 2024 and is on pace to do the same this year as this bakery opening is the 40th in 2025. The brand is on track to become one of the highest-growth companies in the industry over the next few years with more sites in the development pipeline as it expands in new and existing markets.

"With the great desire guests have to show care and kindness to their loved ones and colleagues, coupled with the rising trend of Gen Z enjoying 'little treats' and the snackification of the American diet, Nothing Bundt Cakes is growing faster than ever," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. "We have been able to drive business forward by elevating celebratory occasions leveraging the 'treat yourself' trend – something our cakes have been doing since we opened our first bakery more than 25 years ago."

In addition to cultural trends, companywide initiatives led by the brand's leadership team are also driving unprecedented growth. Berle, the executive team and the Bakery Owners across the country have focused on flavor innovation and ongoing digital transformation to delight guests and drive even more frequent visits.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has introduced pop-up flavors like Churro Dulce de Leche, available exclusively in personal-sized "Bundtlet" Cakes and added innovative limited-time partnerships with brands like OREO® and REESE'S®.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with 700 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the JoyTM by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pick up or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Named in Yelp's 2025 fastest growing brands and as Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame.

