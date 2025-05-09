Strategic Communications Enters Partnership With Hyland To Enhance Public Sector Digital Transformation

Empowering government agencies with advanced content services solutions to improve citizen services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Communications, a leading provider of IT, cloud, and A/V solutions for public sector agencies, and Hyland , a leading provider of unified content, process and application intelligence solutions and the pioneer of the Content Innovation CloudTM, have partnered to accelerate digital transformation in government.

This partnership combines Strategic Communications' deep public sector expertise with Hyland's industry-leading content services platform to help government agencies modernize operations and enhance citizen services. Together, the companies will deliver integrated solutions that enable agencies to streamline processes, improve information accessibility, and strengthen security compliance. Strategic Communications will offer Hyland's complete suite of solutions, including OnBase, Alfresco, and Nuxeo platforms.

"The Hyland global partner community allows us to extend our content services solutions to more customers and complement other product offerings," said vice president of sales at Hyland, Eric Miller. "With customers demanding better, seamless experiences, empowering them requires aligning on how to turn today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. Delivering value together, we're proud to welcome Strategic Communications' expertise to our growing roster of partners as we address customer pain points and identify new opportunities that support long-term success."

"This strategic partnership with Hyland strengthens our ability to drive digital transformation for government agencies," said Kathy Mills, CEO of Strategic Communications. "Many agencies continue to face challenges with legacy systems and manual processes, from paper-based retirement administration to inefficient FOIA request handling. By incorporating Hyland's enterprise content management solutions into our portfolio, we can help agencies streamline these critical workflows, improve operational efficiency, and maintain compliance with federal modernization initiatives. This collaboration enhances our capacity to deliver the modern, integrated solutions our public sector clients need to better serve their communities."

The partnership will initially focus on implementing Hyland's OnBase platform , an enterprise information platform that helps organizations manage content, processes, and cases. OnBase integrates with existing systems to create more efficient, automated workflows while ensuring security and compliance.

About Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications is dedicated to empowering public sector agencies through advanced cloud, A/V, and IT services. The company specializes in delivering innovative technological solutions tailored to the unique needs of government entities, educational institutions, and civic organizations. By enhancing connectivity, productivity, and operational effectiveness, Strategic Communications enables these agencies to better serve their communities. With a deep understanding of public sector challenges, the company provides cutting-edge tools and expert support, helping government bodies and public institutions build more efficient, responsive, and resilient community services.

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland .

Media contact:

Madeline Klass

(502)-272-2350

[email protected]

SOURCE Strategic Communications

