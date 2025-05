Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2024-2033: $900+ Billion Industry Poised For Growth Amid Rising Chronic Diseases And Expanding Healthcare Access

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the Generic Pharmaceuticals Market and covers the periods from 2018 to 2023, termed the historic period, and 2023 to 2028, with 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global generic pharmaceuticals market reached a value of nearly $425.1 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $425.1 billion in 2023 to $616.9 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2028 and reach $916.2 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from an increased number of surgical procedures, patent expiration of drugs, and a preference for affordable medicines. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include low healthcare access in developing countries and limited market access due to patent protections on branded drugs. Going forward, rising healthcare expenditure globally, rising incidence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives, increasing generic drug approvals, and increasing healthcare access in emerging markets will drive the market.

Factors that could hinder the growth of the generic pharmaceuticals market in the future include a lack of awareness and education among healthcare providers and patients. The generic pharmaceuticals market is segmented by type into biosimilars and generics. The generic market was the largest segment of the generic pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 90.4% or $384.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the biosimilar segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the generic pharmaceuticals market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2023-2028.

The market is also segmented by therapy into oncology drugs, central nervous system drugs, anti-infective drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, cardiovascular drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, musculoskeletal disorders drugs, and others. The other therapies market was the largest segment, accounting for 22.6% or $96.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the metabolic disorder segment is expected to be the fastest growing, at a CAGR of 10% during 2023-2028.

The market is further segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies were the largest segment, accounting for 49.7% or $211.4 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2028.

Additionally, the market is segmented by drug delivery into oral, injectables, dermal/topical, and other drug delivery. The oral segment was the largest, accounting for 59.3% or $252.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the injectables segment is expected to be the fastest growing, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2028.

Key Attributes: