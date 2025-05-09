Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Releases 2024 ESG Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the“REIT”) today published its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report (the“Report”). The Report highlights the REIT's ongoing and improved commitments to ESG initiatives including renewable energy, education, community amenities and tenant well-being.

“We are pleased to present our fifth annual ESG Report, which reflects our mantra: 'We can do well for investors while doing good',” said Kurt Keeney, Chief Executive Officer.“We are proud of our ESG efforts this past year, in particular, our two pioneering security initiatives: the implementation of Flock security camera systems and the building of a storm shelter to support a local emergency system. These measures have helped us build stronger, more resilient communities for American working families.”

The Report contains standard disclosures from the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Sustainability Reporting Standards, prepared largely in accordance with the Core option and considers the reporting framework outlined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”). It can be found on the REIT's website at: .

In 2024, Flagship advanced new community and environmental initiatives to provide residents with an exceptional, affordable, and sustainable living experience. The REIT's White Pine Pointe community was awarded“Community of the Year” by the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute (KMHI) for its successful transformation over a 15-month period.

Recently, Flagship was awarded the Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year for the second time in the past three years by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI). The REIT was also awarded Community Impact Project of the Year for the REIT's Suburban Pointe community. Flagship added many new amenities to Suburban Pointe, including a new clubhouse, a municipal grade playground, basketball court, soccer field, and dog park, and introduced community events and programming year-round in additional to the holidays.

Flagship also significantly expanded its solar lighting program by installing over 2,100 solar lamps across 45 communities. The REIT continued to deploy sub-metering technology and water re-capture programs to reduce community-wide water consumption by 25-35%.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit .

