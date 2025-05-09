Built In Releases Talent Trend Report And Expert Panel Discussion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 Talent Trend Report, which compiles insights from over 350 HR and talent leaders, highlights key trends and challenges shaping recruitment in the year ahead. Notable trends include employing a diverse mix of recruitment channels, growth of AI and specialized-tech roles, expanded global hiring strategies, and increased investment in employer brand.

The trends also reflect the changing candidate journey. Job seekers today act like consumers, they now research and shop for career opportunities in the same way they shop for brands and because of this, hiring teams need to think like marketers. This requires an "always on" employer brand and an understanding of where, when, and how it reaches candidates.

"In light of these trends and the evolving global hiring landscape, talent leaders are navigating a new set of priorities," said Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder and CEO of Built In. "To succeed, companies are investing across multiple channels-not just to recruit, but to build employer brands that resonate at every stage of the candidate journey. Measuring success isn't easy, especially with complex attribution requirements, but the best teams are finding ways to use technology to track impact and optimize what works."

In addition, Built In has launched Hiring Redefined: Key Trends and Winning Strategies, an expert panel discussion that brings the data to life through real-world examples and actionable strategies for talent teams.

Hiring Redefined features expert insights from senior talent attraction and employer branding professionals from Built In, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, Lowe's, and GitLab. In addition to reacting to evolving industry trends, they share strategies for attracting and retaining talent in high-demand fields like AI, utilizing employer branding to access new talent pools locally and globally, and enabling both hiring managers and recruiters to create a unified and consistent employer brand.

"Talent teams are under increasing pressure to do more with less, and we want to provide actionable strategies to meet this challenge head-on," said Katris. "The most successful teams are aligning talent goals with business strategy, investing in employer brand as a key performance driver, and measuring what matters across the entire candidate journey."

The report is available for download here and the panel discussion can be streamed here .

Methodology

The survey, conducted in January 2025 involved 353 leaders in the talent industry across the U.S. Respondents predominantly represented middle and senior management in large and mid-sized businesses, but span the entire spectrum of company sizes.

About Built In

Built In is the AI-powered recruiting platform that connects tech professionals with companies across the globe. With over 5 million monthly users, Built In is where tech professionals go to discover innovative companies, sharpen their skills, and find their next opportunity. Thousands of companies - from startups to industry leaders - use Built In to find, hire, and retain top tech talent.

Contact

