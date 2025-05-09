LEMME LAUNCHES DAILY INTIMACY SUPPLEMENT ON MAY 13TH

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme , Kourtney Kardashian Barker's vitamin and supplement brand, introduces its latest innovation in women's health: Lemme Play. These Daily Intimacy Gummies are expertly formulated with a clinically-studied nitric oxide boosting complex, Horny Goat Weed, and Maca Root to support sexual wellness, promote healthy blood flow and enhance mood.

With the launch of Lemme Play, sexual wellness takes its rightful place in everyday self-care, treated with the same intention as mood, energy, and overall well-being. This formula is powered by S7® Nitric Oxide Complex, a clinically studied blend of seven plant-based ingredients that help increase nitric oxide levels and support healthy blood flow. It's combined with Maca Root and Horny Goat Weed, two botanicals traditionally used to support mood and sexual wellness. Together, these ingredients help strengthen the connection to the body and embrace pleasure in both self and partner intimacy as a natural and essential part of feeling good.

"There hasn't been enough innovation in this space, and we're excited to change that," says Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "Lemme Play is a way to care for yourself, to feel good in your body, and to embrace intimacy as part of your daily routine."

Lemme Play Gummies ($30): Daily Intimacy Gummies formulated with clinically-studied S7 ® Nitric Oxide Complex, Horny Goat Weed and Maca Root to support sexual wellness, promote healthy blood flow, support nitric oxide levels, and enhance mood.

Lemme Play will be available to purchase exclusively on lemmelive on May 13th, 2025. Follow on Instagram: @lemme

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

