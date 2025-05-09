Original In STEALTH: GIGABYTE Unveils STEALTH ICE Series With AMD X870, B850 Motherboards And NVIDIA Geforce RTX 5090 Graphics Card
Beyond aesthetics and easier assembly, GIGABYTE ensures that the Project STEALTH build is highly compatible. In addition to supporting its own chassis lineup, GIGABYTE has partnered with over 10 renowned case manufacturers, including Corsair, Fractal Design, Phanteks, and more, to provide reverse-connector-ready cases across more than 20 models. This makes the Project STEALTH the most compatible and flexible solution in the market for cableless PC builds.
Whether you're a minimalist seeking a clean visual setup or an enthusiast aiming for the pure white gaming rig, the STEALTH ICE Series delivers unmatched elegance and practicality. Experience a new level of PC DIY with Project STEALTH, where aesthetics meet engineering.
