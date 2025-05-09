Montreal Web Agency Vortex Solution Adopts Green UX Practices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Vortex Solution ) has redesigned its own corporate website, vortexsolution, to align with eco-friendly principles

- Guy MichonMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Montreal, Canada – May 9, 2025 – Vortex Solution ( ), a leading Montreal-based web agency , proudly announces its commitment to Green UX practices, marking a significant step toward sustainable web development. Demonstrating leadership by example, Vortex Solution ( ) has redesigned its own corporate website, vortexsolution, to align with eco-friendly principles.Driven by a strong ethical foundation and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Vortex Solution ( ) has voluntarily streamlined its website by eliminating certain animations and revising design practices to significantly reduce its digital carbon footprint.These eco-conscious changes have been measured using GreenUX, Vortex Solution ( )'s proprietary carbon impact measurement tool. The vortexsolution website received an outstanding "A" rating, indicating a remarkably low carbon footprint of just 0.333 grams per page view."Through concrete actions, Vortex Solution ( ) reaffirms our dedication to creating a sustainable digital future," says the company's spokesperson. "We encourage the broader web community to adopt similar practices, fostering collective responsibility toward reducing our industry's environmental impact."" Guy Michon, CEO of Vortex Solution, adds: "Our future depends on sustainable actions today. We're committed to setting an example with Green UX practices."To learn more about Vortex Solution ( )'s sustainable web practices, visit .

