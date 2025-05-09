Velvet Capital Launches AI Copilot And Binance Wallet Campaign Ahead Of TGE
AI tool for DeFi discovery debuts in beta; 8M $VELVET token rewards available
SINGAPORE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet Capital has launched the beta version of its Velvet Unicorn AI Copilot, an AI-powered assistant designed to help users navigate decentralized finance (DeFi) more effectively. The launch coincides with a limited-time Binance Wallet campaign running until May 7, 2025, where users can earn rewards from a pool of 8M $VELVET tokens by completing onchain and social tasks.
Available within Velvet Capital's Trading Terminal, the Unicorn Copilot helps users identify trending tokens, assess onchain activity, and forecast price movements using proprietary statistical models.
Smart DeFi Navigation
The Unicorn Copilot's beta release includes:
-
Alpha Discovery – Track trending tokens and emerging narratives
Token Analysis – Review liquidity, holder behavior, and tokenomics
Price Forecasting – Access data-backed directional signals
Designed to cut through market noise, the tool helps users act faster and with greater confidence in DeFi markets.
"DeFi is becoming too complex for manual research. Our Copilot simplifies discovery and empowers users with relevant, actionable insights," said Velvet Capital's CEO.
"We're thrilled to support Velvet Capital as they push the boundaries of AI-driven DeFi. The AI Copilot is the right step forward in making decentralized finance more user-friendly and data-driven," said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund .
Evolving into an Agent
While the beta release focuses on analytics, future versions of the Copilot will introduce agent-like capabilities, enabling:
-
Intent-based trade execution
Automated strategy and portfolio management
DAO and fund-level automation
This reflects Velvet Capital's broader mission to build a modular, onchain DeFi Operating System, driven by AI agents.
Campaign Details
To promote the launch, Velvet Capital is partnering with Binance Wallet for a pre-TGE campaign. Participants can connect their wallet and complete tasks via the Velvet platform to earn early access rewards. Campaign details are available here .
About Velvet Capital
Velvet Capital is building an AI-native DeFi infrastructure stack designed for both retail and institutional users. Its flagship Trading Terminal offers advanced portfolio tools, onchain analytics, and intent-based execution through AI-driven agents.
Press Contact:
Name : Vasily Nikinov
Company : Velvet Capital
Email : [email protected]
SOURCE Velvet CapitalWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment