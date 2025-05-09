403
Colombia’S Inflation Rises To 5.16% In April, Defying Forecasts And Pressuring Policy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's official statistics agency, DANE, reported that the country's annual inflation rate reached 5.16% in April 2025, moving above market expectations and reversing a brief downward trend.
This figure, released on May 8, 2025, shows that consumer prices increased by 0.66% during April, outpacing the 0.52% rise recorded in March and exceeding analyst forecasts of 0.48% for the month.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages led the price increases, climbing 1.10% in April. Housing and public services followed, with a 0.74% rise. Restaurants and hotels showed the sharpest annual increase at 7.71%, and education costs rose by 7.38% over the year.
Transportation, health, and other services also posted notable gains. Only the information and communication sector saw a monthly price drop, continuing a trend of falling costs for digital goods and services.
The inflation data reveals persistent sectoral pressures. Food prices, while easing slightly on an annual basis to 4.61%, continue to weigh on household budgets. Housing and utilities, accounting for a third of the consumer price index, rose 6.09% year-on-year.
Transportation costs increased by 5.29% compared to April 2024. These figures highlight that inflation remains broad-based, with services and essentials driving the overall increase.
Regional disparities also stand out. Bucaramanga recorded the highest annual inflation at 6.49%, while Santa Marta posted the lowest at 1.18%. Other major cities like Bogotá and Cali experienced monthly inflation rates of 0.78%, with Cartagena seeing the highest monthly jump at 0.93%.
Colombia's central bank, the Banco de la República , surprised markets last month by cutting its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.25%. This decision came amid slightly improved inflation predictions and ongoing fiscal challenges.
However, the April inflation data complicates the outlook for further rate cuts. Analysts now expect inflation to remain above the bank's 3% target through the end of 2025, with the latest consensus forecast at 4.55%.
The real story behind these figures is clear: Colombia's inflation, while lower than the highs of recent years, remains stubbornly above target.
Key sectors like food, housing, and services continue to push prices higher, reflecting both domestic cost pressures and the impact of global market conditions.
The central bank faces a difficult balancing act, as persistent inflation limits its ability to support economic growth through lower interest rates.
Businesses and households must navigate a landscape where essential costs keep rising, and policymakers struggle to regain control over price stability.
