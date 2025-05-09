IAS Announces First-To-Market Partnership With Nextdoor For AI-Powered Pre-Bid Brand Safety And Suitability Optimization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IAS's pre-bid Brand Safety and Suitability Optimization uses AI-driven Multimedia Technology to provide advertisers with an additional layer of third-party transparency and suitability for their Nextdoor campaigns. Through this partnership, advertisers with managed accounts can run ads on Nextdoor's Newsfeed, reaching one-third of U.S. households, with the confidence that their ads will run in brand safe and suitable environments based on industry-aligned standards.

"This partnership represents a major milestone in bringing deeper transparency, trust, and control for advertisers spending on Nextdoor," said Jim Egan, SVP of Business Development of IAS. "By combining IAS's AI-driven Multimedia Technology with Nextdoor's strong content moderation capabilities, we're offering a new level of protection and performance for brands engaging in hyperlocal at scale advertising."

IAS's pre-bid Brand Safety and Suitability Optimization for Nextdoor provides advertisers with:



Trusted Third-Party Control: Nextdoor's brand safety tool, powered by IAS, enables advertisers to apply pre-bid blocking on their social campaigns, against 12 industry-aligned categories and 4 risk levels.

Custom, Dynamic Control: Advertisers can avoid unsuitable content based on brand specific needs, across mobile and desktop web environments and more than 90 languages. Best-in-class Technology: IAS's AI-driven Multimedia Technology, layered with Nextdoor's proprietary moderation systems, enables advertisers to accurately classify content at scale through frame-by-frame analysis, combining image, audio, and text signals.

"At Nextdoor, trust and community go hand in hand-so when it comes to advertising, this isn't optional, it's essential," said Michael Kiernan, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextdoor. "Partnering with Integral Ad Science brings a new layer of trusted, third-party transparency to our platform, giving advertisers the confidence to show up in the right place, at the right time, in front of the right neighbors."

IAS and Nextdoor plan to continue to expand their partnership, with the general availability of Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Nextdoor, inclusive of industry-aligned Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement and Viewability and Invalid Traffic Measurement, expected to be available in H2 2025. Through TMQ for Nextdoor, advertisers can validate their content adjacency with trusted third-party analysis aligned to industry frameworks, and remain confident that they are engaging with local users and maximizing campaign spend.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND ) is the essential neighborhood network. Neighbors, public agencies and businesses use Nextdoor to connect around local information that matters in more than 345,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. Nextdoor builds innovative technology to foster local community, and brands and businesses of all sizes use Nextdoor's proprietary advertising platform to engage with neighborhoods at scale. Download the app and join the neighborhood at nextdoor. For more information and media assets, visit nextdoor/newsroom.

