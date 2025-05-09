Zvoove Acquires Dutch ERP Provider Nocore

Strategic Expansion of Market Leadership in Europe's Cleaning Services Sector

MUNICH and UDEN, Netherlands, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning services industries, today announced its acquisition of Dutch software company Nocore. This strategic move strengthens zvoove's market position in two key areas: digital software solutions for cleaning service providers and for temporary staffing agencies tailored to the complex needs of migrant labor in the Dutch market.

Cleaning Services in Europe: A logical next step in zvoove's global expansion strategy

With the acquisition of Nocore, zvoove takes over a market leader in software solutions for the Dutch cleaning services industry. The Netherlands is one of the largest and most competitive cleaning services markets in Europe, characterized by high digital adoption and complex operational requirements. Through this integration, zvoove becomes one of the European market leaders in the cleaning services segment. With Leviy-another key player in the Dutch cleaning services industry-being part of zvoove for nearly five years, this latest move further positions zvoove as the market leader in the cleaning services segment across Europe.

Labor Migration in the Temporary Staffing Industry:

Through this acquisition, zvoove strengthens its leadership in the temporary staffing sector, particularly in the highly specialized field of migrant labor. Nocore is a leading provider in the Netherlands for managing the unique processes involved in employing migrant workers-from recruitment and placement to payroll.

Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove, commented: "With Nocore, we're continuing to execute our European growth strategy. We're securing leading positions in two core segments-Cleaning Services and Temporary Staffing-and gaining valuable expertise in a highly relevant market. This solidifies zvoove's role as the leading software provider for temporary staffing and cleaning service companies in Europe."

Stefan Kramer, CEO of zvoove Clean, added: "The Netherlands is one of the most important markets in the European cleaning services sector. By integrating Nocore-the market leader in this space-into our Clean portfolio, we're reaching a major milestone. This acquisition allows us to expand our leadership in this segment and deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

Ad Klösters, CEO of Nocore, said: "We're thrilled to join the zvoove family. As a leading provider in the Netherlands, we bring deep market knowledge and innovative solutions to the table. Becoming part of a European market leader opens up new opportunities, markets, and growth potential. With the full force of innovation and AI technology that zvoove delivers, we will now work closely with their teams to further enhance our products with cutting-edge AI capabilities – driving greater automation and delivering even more value to our customers."

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of cloud solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 7,000 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage over 2.5 million workers, EUR 17.5 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 730 people at 24 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About Nocore

Nocore is a leading provider of innovative ERP software solutions tailored to the cleaning and temporary staffing industries. With over 25 years of experience, Nocore brings deep industry knowledge and a thorough understanding of the unique operational challenges these sectors face. Committed to long-term partnership and progress, Nocore empowers organizations to accelerate their digital transformation in order to drive growth and embrace innovation.

