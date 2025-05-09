Blossomhill Therapeutics Appoints Jason Keyes As Chief Financial Officer And Executive Vice President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jason Keyes is a veteran corporate executive within the biopharmaceutical industry who brings a breadth of leadership experience in the areas of finance, strategic planning and business development

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. , a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of small molecule medicines for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Jason Keyes, as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. Mr. Keyes has an extensive track record of providing financial and strategic leadership to biopharmaceutical companies of all stages from emerging start-ups to public, commercial-stage companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to BlossomHill and look forward to him helping the company make transformational leaps forward as a leading precision medicine company,” said Dr. Jean Cui, President and Chief Executive Officer of BlossomHill Therapeutics.

“With its robust pipeline, BlossomHill is uniquely positioned to deliver significant improvements in patient outcomes, and I am excited to join the team to help guide that important pursuit,” commented Mr. Keyes.“The company has incredible potential, and I look forward to partnering with Jean and the team; leveraging my broad operational and strategic planning experience within the biotech industry to efficiently grow the company and drive value creation.”

Mr. Keyes has almost a decade of experience as a public company chief financial officer. His career in the life science sector spans well over two decades, during which he has built teams and operations, imparted corporate financial discipline, driven numerous financings, shaped corporate strategy, and helped lead a variety of business development transactions. Prior to joining BlossomHill, Mr. Keyes served for over 7 years as Chief Financial Officer of Equillium, Inc., a publicly-held biotechnology company, where he helped lead the company's IPO in October 2018. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. and has held leadership positions in finance and strategic planning at Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and Baxter Healthcare Corporation. In addition to Mr. Keyes' extensive executive management experience, he also has served on multiple public company boards, including previously as a director and Audit Committee chair of Sesen Bio, Inc., a former publicly-held biopharmaceutical company in the oncology therapeutic area and currently as a director and Audit Committee chair of Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly-held biopharmaceutical company in the oncology therapeutic area. Mr. Keyes holds both B.S. and M.S. degrees in engineering from Stanford University as well as an M.B.A. from the Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles.

About BlossomHill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a small molecule drug design and development company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company is building a deep pipeline of candidates across a range of targets with the aim of making the next leap forward in treatment outcomes for patients. The company's approach to drug design and development first considers the unmet medical need through deep knowledge of the science behind the disease and then seeks to design a novel chemotype to provide the best chance of success. BlossomHill's first two clinical programs are BH-30236 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML or HR-MDS and BH-30643 for the treatment of EGFR- or HER2-mutated NSCLC. Headquartered in San Diego, California, BlossomHill Therapeutics is supported by a strong syndicate of leading investors, including Cormorant Asset Management, OrbiMed, Vivo Capital and Colt Ventures. For more information, visit bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

