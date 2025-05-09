Kaltura Announces Partnership With Magna Systems & Engineering To Support Growth In Asian And Pacific Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first of several new partners in APAC, Magna Systems will play a key role in both supporting Kaltura customers with new technologies and in expanding operations in the region

New York, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, and Magna Systems and Engineering , a leading systems integration specialist and technology supplier for the broadcast and telecommunication industries, today announced a new partnership with Magna supporting Kaltura in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

This collaboration comes as part of Kaltura's expansion of its media & telecom activities in the Asian and Pacific markets, with Magna as the first of several APAC partnerships. The growing network of Kaltura partners will bring new value to existing customers, supporting their technological and business evolution with new technologies, and provide a local presence for sales and market development.

Kaltura's services for the media and telecommunications industries are based on the company's robust TV Content Management system and TV streaming application, as well as advanced AI-powered capabilities that reshape content strategies. Using metadata enrichment, AI user-controlled chat, real-time translation and dubbing in multiple languages, highlighting and chaptering for VOD and live content, AI-powered content curation, and more, providers can increase engagement and grow viewership as they expand into new markets.

Kaltura's recent addition, the AI-powered Kaltura TV Genie, which won the Product of the Year for Streaming at the 2025 NAB Show Award, enables companies to offer AI-powered, hyper-personalized lean-forward viewing experiences for audiences. Beyond recommendations for users, TV Genie automatically curates content in real-time for editors based on their catalogue and current trends, streamlining operations and driving continuous, ongoing engagement.

Magna Systems & Engineering, also commonly known simply as Magna, is an experienced systems integration specialist and provider of technology, products, and solutions to the broadcast and telecommunication industries. The company's focus is on partnering with and providing best-of-breed technology and solutions, such as Kaltura, for their clients that meet their current requirements and future-proof them for years to come. Support, alongside the very best customer service, are two of Magna's key and most important offerings, and they offer both across the entire Asia Pacific region from offices in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

“Partnering with Kaltura aligns with our strategy of connecting our customers with the latest, world-leading technology solutions and providers, enabling them to innovate and maintain a competitive advantage in the media and telecom sector. In short, we will provide our clients in the region with Kaltura AI Video Experience Cloud solutions that will add real and tangible value and efficiency to their organisations. Our new partnership with Kaltura is a very positive one that will bring many benefits to the industry as a whole," said Matthew Clemesha, group CEO of Magna Systems.

“Magna is well known in APAC for its commitment to providing top-notch services, support, and solutions to its customers in the media and telecommunications industry, a brand that perfectly reflects our values and vision,” said Natan Israeli, Chief Customer Officer at Kaltura.“We are excited to work with Magna Systems to expand our reach and improve streaming experiences for more customers with our AI-powered products in this market”.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura's AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit .



About Magna Systems & Engineering

Founded in 1968, Magna Systems & Engineering, also commonly known simply as Magna, is an experienced systems integration specialist and provider of technology, products and solutions to the broadcast and telecommunication industries. Our focus is on partnering with and providing best-of-breed technology and solutions for our clients that meet their current requirements and future-proof them for years to come. Support, alongside the very best customer service, are two of Magna's key and most important offerings for our clients, and we offer both across the entire Asia Pacific region from our offices in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, New Zealand and Singapore.

