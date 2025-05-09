Cascading Flight Delays And Disruptions Trouble Travelers Ahead Of Memorial Day Rush

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fl, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flight delays and disruptions have reached an all-time high due to major disturbances in the aviation industry. In the past year alone, widespread technology failures, airline staffing shortages, and air traffic control issues have disrupted more travelers than ever before.Now, heading into Memorial Day and the busy summer travel season, travelers are facing even more potential for delays.REAL ID requirements have sparked confusion and have triggered even longer lines at airports. TSA is now warning that some passengers should arrive at the airport three hours before their flights.Additionally, the meltdown this week at Newark Liberty International Airport, an important hub for both United Airlines and European airline routes, has forced United to cancel 10% of Newark flights, impacting thousands of travelers. Problems are expected to persist with the continued closure of one of the airport's runways.Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance comparison service , reports that flight delays and disruptions are the number one concern for travelers.

Nearly Half of Memorial Day Travelers Are Bracing for Flight Disruptions

48% of Memorial Day travelers this year say their flight being delayed or cancelled is their number one travel concern, according to a recent report from Squaremouth.

For comparison, only 36% of travelers cited a flight delay or cancellation as their biggest concern prior to the spike in travel disruptions that started last summer.

Searches Surge 55% for Delay-Related Travel Insurance Coverage

Amid these growing concerns over flight disruptions, travelers this Memorial Day are increasingly seeking ways to prevent delays from ruining their trips and costing them money.

Squaremouth recorded a 55% year-over-year increase in the number of travelers searching for delay-related coverage for their trips this Memorial Day.

Tips for Finding the Best Travel Delay Coverage

If your trip is significantly delayed due to reasons outside of your control, Travel Delay insurance can cover costs like meals, hotel stays, and transportation. Most plans include Travel Delay coverage, but key differences can have a major impact on your experience.

To get the most flexibility out of your Travel Delay insurance, look for a policy that:



Kicks in after flight delays of 3 hours

Accounts for any delay of a common carrier Covers missed connections after 3 hours

Methodology: Squaremouth polled more than 2,000 customers regarding Memorial Day travel plans to determine the current trends among travelers buying travel insurance. The survey was sent to all Squaremouth customers between 5/1/2025 and 5/7/2025.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted name in the travel insurance industry offering comprehensive, transparent, and competitive coverage to travelers for 20 years through its digital platform. With the largest portfolio of travel insurance carriers and products in the U.S., Squaremouth has insured over 4 million clients.

