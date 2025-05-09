Bllb Buys Stake In Fanalytics.Ai

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BLLB) today outlined its position in the future of AI-driven fan engagement through its merger with MORE, gaining both an equity stake and gross revenue participation in the fast-rising platform Fanalytics.

Fanalytics ( ) is the leading AI powered chatbot designed to help creators grow their fan business. Using proprietary technology, creators can now use Fanalytics AI tools to learn their chat style and sell content directly on major creator platforms. It maintains the creators unique voice and conversation style. Additionally, Fanalytics is capable of handing hundreds of conversations at the same time. Creators are literally able to earn money in their sleep because no fan DM goes unanswered ever.

Fanalytics is currently used by individual creators on paywall platforms as well as by agencies who manage creator monetization accounts.

The Creator Economy is Growing



The global creator economy is projected to surpass $500 billion by 2027, driven by the increasing demand for direct, personalized engagement between audiences and their favorite personalities. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is becoming a critical accelerator within the creator economy, with AI-powered tools expected to drive over $100 billion in new monetization opportunities over the next three years. As creators seek smarter ways to connect, monetize, and grow their communities, applications like Fanalytics are expected to lead the next wave of innovation.

Deal Highlights

Equity Ownership: BLLB holds a significant stake in Fanalytics's potential future valuation increases.

Revenue Share : BLLB receives gross points on Fanalytics revenue, not just profits - aligning BLLB directly with the top-line success of the business.

Market Timing: AI and fan engagement are converging now, creating a generational opportunity.

NonDilutive: MORE Management, LLC previously owned the equity and revenue participation with Fanalytics and no new shares were issued.

Fanalytics is not just another tech company; it is expected to be the next evolution of fan engagement. Shareholders now have an interest in both the company's potential valuation growth and its immediate revenue streams.

With the superfan economy expanding rapidly and AI transforming every major industry, Bell Buckle Holdings is committed to identifying and backing the next wave of category leaders. The company's relationship with Fanalytics is the beginning of an aggressive strategy to build value across technology, crypto, and AI sectors.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements, although not all forward‐looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward‐looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding:

the size, growth rate, and timing of expansion in the creator‐economy and AI‐driven fan‐engagement markets; the expected benefits of Bell Buckle Holdings Inc.'s (“BLLB”) equity position and revenue participation in Fanalytics; Fanalytics's technological capabilities, competitive position, customer adoption, and future revenue potential; there is no guarantee that Fanalytics will continue to grow or yield any meaningful value for BLLB, any other statements of belief, plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions for the future.

These forward‐looking statements are only predictions based on BLLB's current expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by the forward‐looking statements should not place undue reliance on any forward‐looking statements. Except as required by law, BLLB undertakes no obligation to update any forward‐looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.