Gas Phase Filtration Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Competitive Landscape Insights: Key Players Maneuvering In The Global Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by rising industrialization, increasing adoption in commercial sectors, and rapid expansion in the Asia Pacific due to economic growth in India and China. The report offers detailed insights into market trends, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities, beneficial for businesses seeking market entry strategies and regulatory insights.
Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Phase Filtration Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gas phase filtration market is evaluated at US$2.43 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.47%, reaching US$3.02 billion by 2030.
The method of purifying the air present in the surroundings of the filter is gas phase filtration. These are available in the form of pellets and require timely replacement once they have reached their absorption limit of impurities.
Market Trends:
Rising Industrialization and Industrial Waste Driving Market Growth : The market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to increasing industrialization and the rise in industrial waste. Growing awareness of the adverse health impacts of poor air quality, along with a strong emphasis on filtering corrosive and toxic gases across various industries, is fueling the demand for gas-phase filtration systems. Growing Adoption in Business and Commercial Sectors : Gas-phase filtration systems are being increasingly adopted in business and commercial environments, such as data centers, computer rooms, museums, and libraries. Additionally, these systems are gaining traction as air quality monitors across multiple industries, further contributing to market expansion. Technological advancements and untapped potential in emerging economies present significant growth opportunities. Regulations aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions are also expected to drive the gas-phase filtration market. Asia Pacific Experiencing Rapid Growth in the Forecast Period : The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the economic development of emerging economies like India and China. The availability of low-cost labor and raw materials has attracted foreign companies to establish production facilities in the region. Additionally, the construction of new power generation plants to meet the growing energy demand from various sectors is further propelling the gas-phase filtration market in the region.
Key Benefits of this Report:
Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments. Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy. Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
Report Coverage:
Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Companies Featured
American Air Filter (AAF) Company, Inc. Freudenberg Group Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited Circul-Aire Inc. Promark Associates Inc. Camfil Group Donaldson Company Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation) Purafi Inc. Kimberly-Clark Filter Ulpatek Trade Industry Co.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 143
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $2.43 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $3.02 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Gas Phase Filtration Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Type
Packed Bed Filters Combination Filters
By Media
Activated Carbon Potassium Permanganate Blend
By Application
Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control Odor Control
By End-user
Pulp & Paper Industry Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry Metals & Mining Industry Food & Beverages Industry Healthcare Industry Utilities Industry Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Data Centers Others
By Geography
Americas Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
Germany Netherlands Others Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan South Korea Others

