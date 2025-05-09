Gas Phase Filtration Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Competitive Landscape Insights: Key Players Maneuvering In The Global Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by rising industrialization, increasing adoption in commercial sectors, and rapid expansion in the Asia Pacific due to economic growth in India and China. The report offers detailed insights into market trends, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities, beneficial for businesses seeking market entry strategies and regulatory insights. Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Phase Filtration Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gas phase filtration market is evaluated at US$2.43 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.47%, reaching US$3.02 billion by 2030.

The method of purifying the air present in the surroundings of the filter is gas phase filtration. These are available in the form of pellets and require timely replacement once they have reached their absorption limit of impurities.

Market Trends:

Rising Industrialization and Industrial Waste Driving Market Growth : The market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to increasing industrialization and the rise in industrial waste. Growing awareness of the adverse health impacts of poor air quality, along with a strong emphasis on filtering corrosive and toxic gases across various industries, is fueling the demand for gas-phase filtration systems.

Asia Pacific Experiencing Rapid Growth in the Forecast Period : The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the economic development of emerging economies like India and China. The availability of low-cost labor and raw materials has attracted foreign companies to establish production facilities in the region. Additionally, the construction of new power generation plants to meet the growing energy demand from various sectors is further propelling the gas-phase filtration market in the region.

American Air Filter (AAF) Company, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited

Circul-Aire Inc.

Promark Associates Inc.

Camfil Group

Donaldson Company

Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Purafi Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Filter Ulpatek Trade Industry Co. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Gas Phase Filtration Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Type



Packed Bed Filters Combination Filters

By Media



Activated Carbon

Potassium Permanganate Blend

By Application



Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control Odor Control

By End-user



Pulp & Paper Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Utilities Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

Data Centers Others

By Geography



Americas

US

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa



Germany



Netherlands



Others



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



Taiwan



South Korea Others

