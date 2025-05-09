Ecommerce Logistics Strategic Business Report 2025 | How Omnichannel Retailing And Last-Mile Innovations Influence Logistics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|608
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$540.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1400 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- eCommerce Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Global Economic Outlook Overview of E-commerce Logistics Current State of the E-commerce Logistics Market: A Review Recent Market Activity Innovations Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- How Will Global Supply Chains Look Like in the Future? The Answers Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics Should Know As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal Fragmentation Drives the Supply Chain Industry's Transformation Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains All Regional Markets Poised for Growth in 2024 & Beyond Cross Border e-Commerce Storms Into the Spotlight as a Key Driver of Growth With China Basking in the Limelight Focus on Efficiency Brings Automation Into the Spotlight Drones to the Rescue Wearables Make a Mark Self-Driving Trucks Emerge Into the Spotlight Global Opportunity for Logistics Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 AI Makes a Deep Impact on e-Commerce Logistics Special Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Trucking Industry Global Spending on AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 Reverse Logistics Rises in Prominence A Comparison of % of Customer Returns of Goods Purchased in Brick & Motor Shops Vs Online Stores As of the Year 2023 Importance of Big Data Comes to the Fore as Companies Realize the Many Benefits Offered Global Opportunity for Supply Chain Big Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 Innovation & Efficiency in Last Mile Delivery Vital to a Successful e-Commerce Experience EVs for Last Mile Delivery Gains in Prominence Sustainability of e-Commerce Logistics Storms Into the Spotlight Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020 How the Logistics Industry is Responding
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited Aramex International LLC 3PL Worldwide A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S a2b Fulfillment ADI Logistics Advanced Distribution Systems, Inc. AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc. Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Associated Global Systems (AGS) Barrett Distribution Centers, Inc. Amstan Logistics Arvato Distribution GmbH - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions Australia Post AWL India Pvt. Ltd.
