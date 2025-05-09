Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ecommerce Logistics Strategic Business Report 2025 | How Omnichannel Retailing And Last-Mile Innovations Influence Logistics


2025-05-09 07:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key drivers include tech innovations, rising consumer expectations, and sustainability. The report offers in-depth market analysis and insights into tariff impacts, helping businesses make strategic decisions.

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eCommerce Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for eCommerce Logistics was valued at US$540.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the eCommerce Logistics market.
What Drives the Growth in the E-Commerce Logistics Market?
The growth in the e-commerce logistics market is driven by several factors, including the global surge in online shopping, technological innovations, and evolving consumer preferences.

The widespread adoption of e-commerce across different regions has necessitated the expansion of logistics networks to meet the increasing volume and complexities of online orders. Technological advancements such as AI, robotics, and data analytics are critical in managing these complexities by improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Additionally, as consumers increasingly demand faster and more transparent deliveries, companies are compelled to innovate and improve their logistics strategies.

The push towards sustainability also drives market growth, as companies implement more eco-friendly practices and technologies to attract environmentally conscious consumers.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the eCommerce Logistics market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.
Segments:

  • Operational Area (Domestic, International)
  • Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Other Services)

Key Insights:

  • Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Domestic segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.3%. The International segment is also set to grow at 15.7% CAGR over the analysis period.
  • Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $85.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $504.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

  • Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
  • In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
  • Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Aramex International LLC, 3PL Worldwide, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a2b Fulfillment and more.
  • Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025
Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.
The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.
What's Included in This Edition:

  • Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment
  • Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure
  • Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

  • Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects
  • Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts
  • Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 608
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $540.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW

  • eCommerce Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
  • Global Economic Outlook
  • Overview of E-commerce Logistics
  • Current State of the E-commerce Logistics Market: A Review
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Innovations
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • How Will Global Supply Chains Look Like in the Future? The Answers Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics Should Know
  • As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization
  • Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal
  • Fragmentation Drives the Supply Chain Industry's Transformation
  • Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains
  • Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains
  • All Regional Markets Poised for Growth in 2024 & Beyond
  • Cross Border e-Commerce Storms Into the Spotlight as a Key Driver of Growth With China Basking in the Limelight
  • Focus on Efficiency Brings Automation Into the Spotlight
  • Drones to the Rescue
  • Wearables Make a Mark
  • Self-Driving Trucks Emerge Into the Spotlight
  • Global Opportunity for Logistics Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
  • AI Makes a Deep Impact on e-Commerce Logistics
  • Special Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Trucking Industry
  • Global Spending on AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
  • Reverse Logistics Rises in Prominence
  • A Comparison of % of Customer Returns of Goods Purchased in Brick & Motor Shops Vs Online Stores As of the Year 2023
  • Importance of Big Data Comes to the Fore as Companies Realize the Many Benefits Offered
  • Global Opportunity for Supply Chain Big Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
  • Innovation & Efficiency in Last Mile Delivery Vital to a Successful e-Commerce Experience
  • EVs for Last Mile Delivery Gains in Prominence
  • Sustainability of e-Commerce Logistics Storms Into the Spotlight
  • Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why
  • The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020
  • How the Logistics Industry is Responding

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  • Aramex International LLC
  • 3PL Worldwide
  • A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S
  • a2b Fulfillment
  • ADI Logistics
  • Advanced Distribution Systems, Inc.
  • AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.
  • Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
  • Associated Global Systems (AGS)
  • Barrett Distribution Centers, Inc.
  • Amstan Logistics
  • Arvato Distribution GmbH - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions
  • Australia Post
  • AWL India Pvt. Ltd.

