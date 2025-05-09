Ecommerce Logistics Strategic Business Report 2025 | How Omnichannel Retailing And Last-Mile Innovations Influence Logistics

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eCommerce Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for eCommerce Logistics was valued at US$540.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the eCommerce Logistics market.

What Drives the Growth in the E-Commerce Logistics Market?

The growth in the e-commerce logistics market is driven by several factors, including the global surge in online shopping, technological innovations, and evolving consumer preferences.

The widespread adoption of e-commerce across different regions has necessitated the expansion of logistics networks to meet the increasing volume and complexities of online orders. Technological advancements such as AI, robotics, and data analytics are critical in managing these complexities by improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Additionally, as consumers increasingly demand faster and more transparent deliveries, companies are compelled to innovate and improve their logistics strategies.

The push towards sustainability also drives market growth, as companies implement more eco-friendly practices and technologies to attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the eCommerce Logistics market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Operational Area (Domestic, International) Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Other Services)

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Domestic segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.3%. The International segment is also set to grow at 15.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $85.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $504.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Aramex International LLC, 3PL Worldwide, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a2b Fulfillment and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:

