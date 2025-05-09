Gravity Reports First Quarter Of 2025 Results And Business Update

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“QoQ”) and a 14.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ and an 8% decrease YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand), representing a 12.1% increase QoQ and a 12.5% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand), representing a 4.6% decrease QoQ and an 18% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were KRW 18,806 million (US$ 12,755 thousand), representing a 5.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,822 million and a 4.1% increase YoY from KRW 18,065 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and China.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 9.4% increase QoQ from KRW 105,586 million and a 17.2% increase YoY from KRW 98,548 million. The increase QoQ attributed to initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic which was launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia and THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was due to initial revenue from Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia launched on October 31, 2024 and Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau launched on October 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and North, Central and South America.

Other revenues were KRW 3,172 million (US$ 2,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 26.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,315 million and a 0.2% increase YoY from KRW 3,166 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 87,458 million (US$ 59,316 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8% increase QoQ from KRW 81,008 million and a 18.8% increase YoY from KRW 73,628 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 25,276 million (US$ 17,143 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 22.9% decrease QoQ from KRW 32,765 million and a 31.1% increase YoY from KRW 19,282 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia and salaries. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Global, Ragnarok V: Returns in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines and Ragnarok Begins in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 25,377 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 32,498 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,099 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 577,163 million (US$ 391,446 thousand) as of March 31, 2025.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was launched in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second quarter of 2025 and Korea in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launching in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland) in the second quarter of 2025.

THE RAGNAROK, an MMORPG game

THE RAGNAROK (Chinese title: 巴風特之怒) will be launched on WeChat (H5) Mini Programs in China in the second quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title), an Idle MMORPG game

Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title) was officially launched on WeChat Mini Programs in China on February 20, 2025, and mobile app version will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok V: Returns, a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok V: Returns was officially launched in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines on March 27, 2025.

Ragnarok: Back to Glory, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Back to Glory was officially launched in Korea and re-launched in Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025 and will be launched in China in the third quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok Crush, a Puzzle and Tower Defense Mobile game

Ragnarok Crush will be launched in Global in July 2025.

Ragnarok Online America Latina, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Online America Latina is scheduled to be direct-serviced in Latin America on May 28, 2025.

Ragnarok Zero, an RPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero is being prepared to be launched in Taiwan in July 2025.

Ragnarok Libre, a Time Effective MMORPG Telegram game

Ragnarok Libre is underway for its launch in Global in the second quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game

Ragnarok Landverse will be launched in Latin America in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok Landverse Genesis, a global new server integrated with RONIN platform, ranked first in trading volume after its official release in Global on March 29, 2025.

Other IP-based games

JLPGA Heroine Collection, a Sports Mobile game

JLPGA was officially launched in Japan on March 25, 2025.

Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, a Deck-building Roguelike Mobile game

Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, was officially launched in Global except for China, Vietnam and Taiwan on March 27, 2025

Twilight Monk, a 2.5D Action RPG Console game

Twilight Monk, was officially launched in Global on March 27, 2025

Snow Brothers 2 Special, an Action and Platformer Console game

Snow Brothers 2 Special, was officially launched in Global on April 10, 2025

Meow Star Acers 2, a Farm Simulation Mobile game

Meow Star Acers 2, is scheduled to be launched in Global in the second half of 2025.

Dragonica Origin, an MO Action RPG PC game

Dragonica Origin will be launched in Southeast Asia in June 2025.

Gunbound, an MMO Turned-based Artillery PC game

Gunbound is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second quarter of 2025.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business

Ragnarok Golf Monsters is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the Ragnarok monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. opened the first facility of Ragnarok Golf Monsters in Taipei, Taiwan on February 27, 2025.

Our New Subsidiary

Gravity established Gravity Game Unite Sdn. Bhd. ("Gravity Game Unite"), a subsidiary in Malaysia, on March 12, 2025. Gravity will expand various game services including Ragnarok Online IP based games throughout Gravity Game Unite in Malaysian regions.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2025 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)